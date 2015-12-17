EURUSD LONG TRADING SETUP
Charts

EURUSD LONG TRADING SETUP

17 December 2015, 07:44
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
165

EURUSD 4HOUR CHART

LONG ENTRY 1.0789 (FIBO 50LEVEL) TARGET 1.0852(FIBO 38.2 LEVEL) STOP LOSS 1.0725(FIBO 61.8 LEVEL)


#eurusd, long, BULLISH.