The major Bitcoin events that took place between July 9th and 10th

BitPay Launches New Platform

Renowned Bitcoin payment processing service provider BitPay recently launched CoPay – an open source wallet service having multi-signature as a key feature. This new wallet service is to fill the security loopholes that often occur during the safety of private keys. In the past, a large number of Bitcoins have been stolen in absence of such a wallet like CoPay. The industry has thus welcomed the important step taken by BitPay. It although isn’t the first of its kind wallet; previously many notable companies have released multisig wallets.



Bitcoin Foundation Hires a Lobbying Firm

According to a report recently published on The Wall Street Journal, the Bitcoin Foundation has hired a lobbying firm that will act as their political muscle on Capitol Hill, Washington. The firm is called Thorsen French Advocacy, and is owned by two former Congress employees. It will help the Bitcoin Foundation in improving the Bitcoin’s image before the political bigwigs.