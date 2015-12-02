EURUSD
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD

2 December 2015, 04:20
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
145
At the H1 chart, the price is moving in the middle. If the pair tests the 4/8 level once again and rebounds from it, the market may start a new descending movement. In this case, the first target for bears will be at the 1/8 level.
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