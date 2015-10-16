Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Strategies

Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

16 October 2015, 11:33
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
278
For today

R4 - 1.1714
R3 - 1.1623
R2 - 1.1561
R1 - 1.1495
SPOT 1.1378
S1 - 1.1330
S2 - 1.1267
S3 - 1.1235
S4 - 1.1212  

LONG AT 1.1320 FOR 1.1560; REVISED STOP AT 1.1330



#EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL), buy order, buy signal