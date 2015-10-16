All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL) 16 October 2015, 11:33 Andrius Kulvinskas 0 278 For todayR4 - 1.1714R3 - 1.1623R2 - 1.1561R1 - 1.1495SPOT 1.1378S1 - 1.1330S2 - 1.1267S3 - 1.1235S4 - 1.1212 LONG AT 1.1320 FOR 1.1560; REVISED STOP AT 1.1330How to trade support & resistance levelsTo see more ideas, check my blogOr follow on Twitter #EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL), buy order, buy signal Source To add comments, please log in or register My Support & Resistance Trading Systems 161 0 Speculator's diary, entry №8 (20.10.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 509 0 ranking of the richest of the 21st century Banks 512 1 2 the 15 largest economies in the world Charts 659 0 US ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE 3rd QUARTER IS REVISED TO 5.2% Weekly Trends 612 0 CHINA'S BC PRESIDENT ASKS FOR REFORMS TO REDUCE THE ECONOMY'S DEPENDENCE ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ESTATE SECTOR Law/Regulations 763 1 2 OVERVIEW OF THE WORLD ECONOMY Statistics 625 0 1 CENTRAL BANK OF CHINA RELEASES MEASURES TO STRENGTHEN ECONOMY Market News 443 0 China says multiple pathogens are behind rise in respiratory illnesses Other 414 0 COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED Company News 542 0 1 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 14 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 26 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 36 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 31 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 5 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 17 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 26 0 209 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 39 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB