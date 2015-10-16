Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

For today





R4 - 1.1714

R3 - 1.1623

R2 - 1.1561

R1 - 1.1495

SPOT 1.1378

S1 - 1.1330

S2 - 1.1267

S3 - 1.1235

S4 - 1.1212





LONG AT 1.1320 FOR 1.1560; REVISED STOP AT 1.1330











