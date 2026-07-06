My Support & Resistance

Master Price Action with My SNR v1.2: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Indicator

Are you tired of cluttered charts, confusing broad zones, and the tedious daily routine of manually drawing support and resistance levels?

Success in price action trading relies heavily on precision and timing. If you are a breakout trader, a swing trader, or someone learning the highly effective Malaysia Support and Resistance technique, missing a critical structural level can cost you a profitable trade.

To solve this, we created My SNR & OCL Combined—an advanced analytical tool engineered to automate your chart mapping with pinpoint accuracy. And today, we are thrilled to announce our biggest update yet: Version 1.2.

Why Traders Choose My SNR

Unlike traditional indicators that paint thick, ambiguous rectangles on your screen, My SNR identifies major market structure shifts and plots them as exact, single-price lines. By projecting Higher Timeframe (HTF) levels onto your Lower Timeframe (LTF) charts, you get a complete, multi-timeframe narrative at a single glance.

What is New in Version 1.2?

We have heavily refined the algorithm to include the most requested structural patterns, making this the only price action overlay you will ever need on MetaTrader.

1. OCL & OCL Break Mastery

Taking the guesswork out of candlestick logic. The indicator now instantly detects Open Close Line (OCL) Buy and Sell zones. Furthermore, it features a strict structural filter (the 3-candle rule) to isolate highly probable OCL Break setups, providing you with high-accuracy continuation or reversal points.

2. Automated Quasimodo (QM) Tracker

Spotting valid Quasimodo patterns manually can be tricky, especially for beginners. My SNR v1.2 automatically tracks price breaks (maximum 2 body breaks) and highlights potential QM Levels on your chart. You will be ready to execute sniper reversal entries exactly when the price returns to these hidden structural levels.

3. The Perfected "Fresh Levels" Filter

The market respects fresh, untested zones. We have completely rewritten the "Show Only Fresh" filtering logic. When activated, the indicator will strictly hide any level that has been mitigated, touched by a wick, or broken (including OCL Break taken). This delivers an ultra-clean chart, allowing you to focus only on untouched, high-reaction zones.

Trading Strategy: Targeting "The Objective"

A professional trading plan requires two things: a precise entry and a logical exit. My SNR is designed to provide both.

When you enter a trade at a fresh Support, OCL Buy, or QM level, where do you take profit? You look for the next major structural line drawn by the indicator. In price action trading, these opposite lines act as a market magnet. We call this "The Objective."

By visualizing exactly where the next Resistance or OCL Sell line is, you can confidently hold your trades toward "The Objective" with a clear, rule-based Take Profit strategy. No more guessing where the price will stop.

Ready to Upgrade Your Charting Precision?

Stop manually drawing lines and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting. Keep your workspace clean, save time, and focus entirely on execution and risk management.

Get My SNR v1.2 today and start trading with absolute confidence:

👉 [ Link for MetaTrader 4 Version Here ]

👉 [ Link for MetaTrader 5 Version Here ]

(If you already own the indicator, simply head to the 'Market' tab in your terminal to download the latest V1.2 update for free!)

Have questions or feature requests? Drop a comment below, and let's discuss your price action strategy!