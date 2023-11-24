COLLINS, FROM THE FED, SAYS HE IS NOT READY TO SAY THAT THE CYCLE OF HIGH INTEREST INTERESTS HAS ENDED

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Although there is increasing evidence of a reduction in inflation, it is not yet ready to rule out the possibility of further interest rate increases if necessary.
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Gold closes down for the eighth session in a row; breaking yields us takes metal from the minimum.
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HACKER ATTACK ON CHINA'S LARGEST BANK MAY HAVE IMPACTED US TREASURY
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XI JINPING DEFENDS CHINA'S COOPERATION WITH THE USA, BUT DEMANDS 'MUTUAL RESPECT'
“To get back to 2% (of inflation ) in a reasonable time frame, you need patience and determination, and I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of further increases,” Collins said in an interview with CNBC.
While there has been “promising news” on the economic data front, the official said he “remains focused on really analyzing the full range of information we are receiving and making real-time assessments about the right thing to do.”
Gold closes down for the eighth session in a row; breaking yields us takes metal from the minimum.
HACKER ATTACK ON CHINA'S LARGEST BANK MAY HAVE IMPACTED US TREASURY
XI JINPING DEFENDS CHINA'S COOPERATION WITH THE USA, BUT DEMANDS 'MUTUAL RESPECT'
“To get back to 2% (of inflation ) in a reasonable time frame, you need patience and determination, and I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of further increases,” Collins said in an interview with CNBC.
While there has been “promising news” on the economic data front, the official said he “remains focused on really analyzing the full range of information we are receiving and making real-time assessments about the right thing to do.”