All Blogs / My Trading / Statistics All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Statistics This Trade with Tehnik Support Resistent 13 October 2015, 22:20 Agus Adianto 1 306 Manual Trade with Support Resistent Teknik Files: Screen_Shot_2015-10-14_at_3.17.17_AM.png 187 kb #support, Resistent Source Yury Kirillov 2015.11.08 15:09 #1 Good october on screenshot! :-) To add comments, please log in or register Support And Resistance For Beginners Trading Systems 56 0 1 Algo- & AutoXpert Trading Systems 189 0 Trader's Savior - a Next-Generation Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Trading Systems 566 0 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 224 0 1 IQ FX Gann Levels - User Manual (Intraquotes Product) Trading Systems 385 0 ☑ Pure USD & Euro Index - Genuine Trading Strategy Trading Strategies 338 0 RangeXpert Trading Systems 961 0 2 Similar Price Action Manual + instant demo download Other 378 0 2 TW support resistance level :Stop worrying about drawing support and resistance levels for gold My Trading 657 0 6 ⚡️Day Trading with IQ FX Gann Levels Just got Easier! Trading Systems 506 0 2 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 14 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 28 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 26 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 36 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 36 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 31 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 5 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 17 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 26 0 209 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 39 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB