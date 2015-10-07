Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)
Trading Strategies

Support & Resistance for EUR/USD (SIGNAL)

7 October 2015, 09:05
Andrius Kulvinskas
Andrius Kulvinskas
0
249
For today

R4 - 1.1379
R3 - 1.1333
R2 - 1.1319
R1 - 1.1289
SPOT 1.1273
S1 - 1.1199
S2 - 1.1172
S3 - 1.1135
S4 - 1.1017  

SHORT AT 1.1269 FOR 1.1017, STOP 1.1333




#EUR/USD, support & resistance, (SIGNAL), sell order