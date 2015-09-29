Mike Tyson has branded his name and face on line of Bitcoin ATM machines

Bitcoin Direct announced the first version of Bitcoin ATM machine at Las Vegas-based hotel planning to launch around 100 more Mike Tyson Bitcoin ATMs in different parts of the United States. Tyson was also available at the time of launch expressed his excitement with the Bitcoin project.



"The Mike Tyson Bitcoin ATM should help introduce bitcoin, the digital currency formerly seen as only used by the tech savvy, to the consumer and broaden its availability and appeal to the general public," stated Peter Klamka, the CEO of Bitcoin Direct. "The Mike Tyson Bitcoin ATM offers consumers a convenient, secure, reputable, automated and economical method of purchasing bitcoin for cash."



Thus, the Mike Tyson Bitcoin ATM is going to provide faster than Mike Tyson’s knock out bout transaction time.