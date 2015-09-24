Dollar extends losses after mixed U.S. data

The dollar fell deeper against the other major currencies on Thursday, after the release of mixed U.S. economic reports. Meanwhile, sentiment on the greenback remained vulnerable ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen due later in the day.



Earlier, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a report that the number of individuals filing for initial jobless benefits in the week ending September 19 rose by 3,000 to 267,000 from the previous week’s total of 264,000, compared to expectations for a 7,000 rise.

In a separate report, the U.S. Commerce Department said that total durable goods orders declined by 2.0% in August, matching forecasts. Orders for durable goods in July were revised to a gain of 1.9% from a previously reported increase of 2.2%.

Core durable goods orders, which exclude volatile transportation items, were flat in September, compared to expectations for an increase of 0.1%. Core durable goods orders rose 0.4% in July.

Market players were awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen later Thursday for clarity on the bank’s decision last week to leave interest rates on hold.

The dollar pushed lower against the yen, with USD/JPY down 0.64% at 119.60.

EUR/USD climbed 0.67% to 1.1260.

The German research institute Ifo earlier said that its business climate index rose to 108.5 this month from August’s 108.4. It was the highest reading in four months and was ahead of forecasts of 108.0.

The shared currency also remained supported after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that it was too early decide whether or not to add stimulus measures.