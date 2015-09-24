Kiwi rises vs greenback while Aussie steady near 2-week lows

On Thursday the New Zealand dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart, despite the release of downbeat New Zealand trade balance numbers, while its Australian counterpart was steady near two and half week lows.

NZD/USD hit 0.6308 during late Asian trade, the session high; the pair subsequently consolidated at 0.6288.

Earlier Thursday, Statistics New Zealand reported that the country's trade deficit expanded to NZ$1,035 million in August from NZ$649 million the previous month. Analysts had expected the trade deficit to widen to NZ$850 million last month.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD hit 0.6992 during late Asian trade, the session low; the pair settled at 0.6983.



The U.S. dollar had strengthened after comments by some Federal Reserve officials Monday night signaled that a U.S. rate increase is still on the cards this year.

In separate comments, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart signaled that the Fed rate increase is not off the table this year.

Investors were now awaiting a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen later in the day for additional clarity on the bank’s decision last week to leave interest rates on hold.