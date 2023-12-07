GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL SLOW DOWN IN 2024

US ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE 3rd QUARTER IS REVISED TO 5.2%

The OECD predicted US growth would slow from 2.4% this year to 1.5% next, revising its September estimates when it projected increases of 2.2% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024.

Although the risk of a forced landing in the United States and in other countries have decreased, the OECD said that the risk of recession is not ruled out due to weakness in real estate markets, high oil prices and slow lending.





China's economy is also expected to slow as the country deals with a real estate bubble which is emptying out and consumers are saving more in the face of greater uncertainty about the outlook.





The OECD forecast is for China's growth to slow from 5.2% this year to 4.7% in 2024 – both slightly higher than expected in September – before slowing further in 2025 to 4.2%.





In the euro zone, growth is expected to accelerate from 0.6% this year to 0.9% in 2024 and 1.1% in 2025, as Germany – the region's largest economy – came out of a recession this year.

















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