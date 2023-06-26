Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD

26 June 2023, 00:51
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Denis Joel Fatiaki
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#usd/jpy, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY