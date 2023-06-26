All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Weekly trade analysis: Gold, EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD 26 June 2023, 00:51 Denis Joel Fatiaki 0 424 #usd/jpy, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY To add comments, please log in or register Institutional Grade Gold Analysis for Tuesday May 26 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 191 0 ATM GBP/USD ROBOT V1 Trading Systems 282 1 USD/JPY: The Yen Awakens as the BoJ and Fed Paths Diverge Forecasts 324 0 1 CPI & Claims: Fed’s Dilemma, Dollar Soft, Gold ShinesS Analytics & Forecasts 352 0 Sticky CPI and Weak Jobs: Dollar Struggles, Gold Extends Gains Analytics & Forecasts 363 0 FED Pivot 2024; Will the Market crash deep or rally even further? Forecasts 338 0 Gold (XAUUSD) could make a deeper correction before getting a new all time high again? Forecasts 319 0 Speculator's diary, entry №13 (05.12.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 331 0 Speculator's diary, entry №8 (20.10.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 509 0 Speculator's diary, entry №7 (20.10.2023). Analytics & Forecasts 399 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 26 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 25 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 235 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 69 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB