+323 pips in 8 days with Spread Trading Chat signals
Statistics

+323 pips in 8 days with Spread Trading Chat signals

11 September 2015, 17:14
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Lorenzo Sentino
2
388

As every week we give you news on how the forex signal chat with spread trading has helped us to do online trading. The week was not easy but we closed with +323 pips BEGINNING month by taking advantage of spreads on forex with particular attention to changes EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPNZD with GBPJPY and USDJPY. Soon we will also begin to consider a spread trading strategy intraday on stock indices.
This morning the last +35 pips received made us close the week of work before 11:00.

How to learn the spread forex trading?

There are two important free trading courses you can participate with a simple registration to reserve your place in the virtual classroom:

Chat Forex spread trading intraday

For all active participants who will open a demo account with one of the two brokers will have access to one week trial of forex and chat for those who deposit at least € 2,000 you can get free access.

#trading signals, forex signals, spread trading, forex chat, index trading, spread trading intraday