The Artist Marketing Toolbox Accepts Bitcoin for Subscriptions

Flootie.com (the artist marketing toolbox) has added the option for artists and art galleries to use Bitcoin to pay for subscription fees, with promises to support the artists through “Artists Forever” Grant Program directing “art supply” grants to grade school art classes is also for the innovation. So, now the artists will have a choice.



The founder of Flootie.com’s Dean Cameron: "In today’s world you lead, follow or get out of the way." Flootie claims more mainstream companies are beginning to accept Bitcoin as well so they can use it to buy art supplies. Cameron is of the view that his organization has created a separate registration sign up page for Bitcoin users that allows for an annual membership to be purchased. The subscribes to the concept of "Concentric Marketing" bringing the audience to the artists from several directions will now have additional payment option that is not just going to help them but save them money as well.