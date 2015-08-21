First Bitcoin Academy in South Africa founded by Sonya Kuhnel

First Bitcoin academy in the African continent is to play important role in the study of cryptocurrency and it has opened its doors for organizations and individuals to learn more about Bitcoin and Blockchain. The Bitcoin Academy is located at the Bandwidth Barn in Woodstock, Cape Town and was founded by Sonya Kuhnel. By the way, the founder Sonya Kuhnel is not new to Bitcoin industry: she started a Bitcoin payment company and she is now turning attention to the training the others.

The academy offers three courses for now ranging at users from beginners started with an introduction to Bitcoin to development of the products:

basics of Bitcoin;

the blockchain;



Bitcoin mining, pricing & volatility;



security issues;



merchant adoption;



different types of Bitcoin wallets;



online exchanges;



payment processing;



benefits of Bitcoin;



Bitcoin regulation, compliance, regulation, remittances and the future of Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin Academy has partnered with BitHub and the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative (CiTi) to provide training at the Bandwidth Barn, in Woodstock, Cape Town.