GBP/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - reversal breakout
Analytics & Forecasts

GBP/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - reversal breakout

18 August 2015, 08:00
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
4
1 881

H1 price is located between 100 hour SMA and 200 hour SMA: the price is trying to break 200-SMA from above to below for bearish market condition. The price is ranging within consolidating intermediate support/resistance levels which as 1.5595/1.5579 for the 1.5626/1.5541 key s/r as the next targets:

  • If the price will break 1.5626 resistance level so we may see the bullish trend to be continuing on this timeframe.
  • if price will break 1.5541 support so the price will be fully reversed to the bearish market condition.
  • if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
Support
1.56261.5541
N/A
N/A

  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.5541 support level for possible sell trade
  • Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.5626 resistance level for possible sell trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

SUMMARY : ranging

TREND : waiting for direction
#gbpusd, market condition, forex forecast, Moving Averages