GBP/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - reversal breakout

H1 price
is located between 100 hour SMA and 200 hour SMA: the price is trying to break 200-SMA from above to below for bearish market condition. The price is ranging within consolidating intermediate support/resistance levels which as 1.5595/1.5579 for the 1.5626/1.5541 key s/r as the next targets:
- If the price will break 1.5626 resistance level so we may see the bullish trend to be continuing on this timeframe.
- if price will break 1.5541 support so the price will be fully reversed to the bearish market condition.
- if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
|Resistance
|Support
|1.5626
|1.5541
|N/A
|N/A
- Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 1.5541 support level for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 1.5626 resistance level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: ranging
SUMMARY : ranging