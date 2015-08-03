Coingaming prepared ahead of the English Premiership football season with bitcoin only sportsbook products

Looks like Coingaming has prepared ahead of the English Premiership football season which starts on August 8th 2015: it has brought in Bitcoin only sportsbook product, and the offer is expected to attract a large number of customers.



Mark McGuinness, Communications Director of Coingaming, admits that Bitcoin sportsbook technology shall offer significant advantages:

"We have over 10,000 live betting markets on offer per week, including fast developing betting sports such as MMA and eSports. Benefits for the player include the ability to place larger bets on events on any device with better odds, instant deposits and cash-outs. These features will appeal to young smart, mobile focused sports bettors that demand instant gratification."



The official website of Coingaming informs that there are several advantages it offers.