VantageFX: IMPORTANT NOTICE: Minimum Margin Requirements Change

Dear Valued Client,



In light of significant increased volatility in the global financial markets due to upcoming Greece repayment deadlines, Vantage FX has conducted a review of our risk management policies with the intention of providing a more secure trading environment for our clients.



As a result of this review, we have decided to adjust the minimum margin requirements across certain pairs. As of 07:00 AEDST, 22nd of June, we will now reduce your leverage by 50% for EUR pairs as a temporary measure leading into the outcome of the Greece situation. All other products remain unchanged and trading will continue as before.



As a reminder, client funds are held in segregated funds held by National Australia Bank (NAB) separate from Vantage FX company funds as required by ASIC regulations. If you have any queries, feel free to contact your Account Manager or our support team at support@vantagefx.com.





Kind Regards,

Vantage FX Support