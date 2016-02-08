Cheap Cigarettes Are Burning Greece's Finances

On an unremarkable morning on Stournari street in downtown Athens, just a few blocks away from the epicenter of every riot the city has seen during its recent crisis years, two men of Asian origin politely and openly hawk cigarettes to passersby. The illegal packs of R.G.D.-branded smokes cost 1.50 euros ($1.70) each, less than half the price of 20 Marlboros or Prince at one of Greece’s ubiquitous street kiosks. As Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras walks another tightrope between creditor demands for additional belt tightening and....