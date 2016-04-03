Greece challenges IMF over 'debt transcript leak'

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Greece has demanded an explanation from the IMF over a leaked conversation in which top officials allegedly discuss the Greek bailout. A transcript, published by Wikileaks, shows the officials discussing ways of putting pressure on Greece, Germany and the EU to get them to wrap up talks. One of those quoted suggests a crisis "event" may be needed to force a conclusion. Further negotiations between Athens and its lenders are due next week. Last year Greece agreed a multi-billion dollar bailout with the EU and IMF that was needed for the country to avoid bankruptcy and stay in the ... READ MORE