Greece Jan Current Account Deficit Widens

Greece's current account deficit increased in January from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Bank of Greece showed Tuesday.



The current account deficit widened to EUR 742.4 million in January from EUR 281.3 million in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade deficit narrowed to EUR 1.14 billion in January from EUR 1.4 billion a year earlier. The surplus on services trade shrank to EUR 230.3 million from EUR 448 million.



Similarly, the primary income surplus fell notably to EUR 172.9 million from EUR 623.7 million. Meanwhile, the secondary income balance turned to a deficit of EUR 6.6 million from a surplus of EUR 79.7 million.



At the same time, the capital account surplus grew markedly to EUR 388.1 million in January from EUR 50.4 million in the same month of 2015. The financial account deficit narrowed considerably to EUR 146.8 million from EUR 1.03 billion.





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