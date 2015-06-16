Trading News Events: U.K. Consumer Price Index

BoE Governor Mark Carney may sound increasingly hawkish over the coming months as the central bank head anticipates stronger price growth in the second-half of 2015, and we may see a growing number of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) officials prepare U.K. households & businesses for higher borrowing-costs as the economy gets on a firmer footing.

However, waning confidence paired with falling input costs may continue to drag on price growth, and a dismal CPI print may undermine the near-term breakout in GBP/USD as market participants push back bets for a BoE rate hike.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Headline & Core Inflation Upticks in May



Need green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long British Pound trade.

If market reaction favors bullish sterling trade, long GBP/USD with two separate position.

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.

Bearish GBP Trade: Consumer Prices Fall Short of Market Forecast

Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short GBP/USD trade.

Implement same setup as the bullish British Pound trade, just in the opposite direction.

GBPUSD Daily

GBP/USD may continue to retrace the decline from May as it breaks out of the triangle/wedge formation carried over from the previous month, with the pair showing a net 2015-gain for the first time since May 22.

Interim Resistance: 1.5780 (38.2% retracement) to 1.5814 (May high)

Interim Support: 1.5400 handle to 1.5420 (78.6% expansion)

