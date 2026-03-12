Stm Trade Panel Settings/Inputs Guide for MT4 & MT5

MT4 Version: STM Trade Panel MT4 MT5 Version:

Complete User Documentation — MT4 & MT5

1. OVERVIEW

The STM Trade Panel is a semi-automated trading tool that sits directly on your MT4 or MT5 chart as a transparent control panel. It lets you fire off buy and sell orders with one click, while automatically calculating stop loss and take profit levels based on the pips you enter. The panel also includes a risk-reward calculator that sets your TP automatically from your SL distance — so you don't have to punch in both numbers manually. This solves the problem of fumbling with order dialogs during fast-moving markets, letting you focus on reading price action instead of clicking through menus.

Who Should Use It: Retail forex traders who want a clean, always-visible interface for rapid trade execution without leaving the chart.

Main Benefit: One-click order placement with automatic SL/TP calculation and risk-reward ratio enforcement — cuts execution time from seconds to a single click.

2. INPUT PARAMETERS & SETTINGS

This product shares a common set of general input settings with all Expert Advisor products in this series. The following sections are covered in the common guide: General Settings (lot size, SL/TP modes, magic number, trade direction), Breakeven Settings, Trailing Stop Settings, News Filter Settings and News Action Settings, Martingale Settings, Grid Settings, Hedge Settings, Risk Settings, Position Sizing, Alert Settings, Display Settings, Trade Time Settings, Trade Days Settings, Safeguard Settings, and Trend Filter Settings (MA Filter, ADX Filter, RSI Filter, MACD Filter, Parabolic SAR Filter — each with their own strategy options). All of these are fully documented in the Common General Input Settings for Expert Advisors. The sections below cover only the product-specific inputs unique to this product.

General Settings

These inputs control the core trade parameters that the panel uses when you click Buy or Sell — lot size, stop loss distance, take profit distance, and the risk-reward ratio that links them together.

Setting Name Type Default Value Description Example Risk Reward[0:to disable] double 2 Sets the ratio between your stop loss and take profit distances. When enabled, the panel calculates TP automatically from your SL entry — so you only set SL and the TP follows. Disable by setting to 0 if you prefer to enter both manually. 2.0 — Use this for a standard 1:2 risk-reward. If SL is 20 pips, TP is set to 40 pips automatically. Set to 0 when you want full manual control over TP distance.

3. HOW IT WORKS

Core Calculation & Logic

The STM Trade Panel doesn't run an automated strategy — it's a manual trading interface that sits on your chart. Its core job is to convert your pip-based stop loss and take profit values into actual price levels, then send market orders with those levels attached. The panel reads your inputs for lot size, stop loss in pips, and take profit in pips, then uses the current symbol's point value and digit count to calculate the exact SL and TP prices. If you enable the risk-reward ratio, it overrides the manual TP and sets a target based on your SL distance multiplied by the ratio you choose. The panel also includes a transparent control dialog with buttons and edit fields, built using the standard MQL Controls library, so you can adjust parameters on the fly without touching the input tab.

Behind the scenes, the panel checks whether the symbol uses 1, 3, or 5 digits (common for JPY pairs or fractional-pip brokers) to determine the pip position multiplier. It then multiplies the point value by 10 (for those digit counts) or 1 (for 2- and 4-digit symbols) to get the actual pip size. This matters because a "10 pip stop loss" means different price distances on USDJPY versus EURUSD. The panel normalises all calculated prices to 5 decimal places, which keeps things consistent across symbols and avoids order rejection from the broker.

Entry Strategies Explained

The STM Trade Panel doesn't include any built-in entry strategies or technical indicators — it's purely a manual execution tool. You decide when to buy or sell based on your own analysis, then use the panel to place the order with your chosen SL and TP. The panel's value is in speed and precision, not in generating signals. If you want automated entry logic, you'd need to combine this panel with a separate EA or indicator that sends trade signals.

Manual Entry

BUY Signal: You click the Buy button on the panel after setting your lot size, stop loss, and take profit values in the edit fields.

SELL Signal: You click the Sell button on the panel after setting your lot size, stop loss, and take profit values in the edit fields.

Best For: Any market condition where you want to execute your own analysis quickly without fumbling with the platform's built-in order dialog.

Step-by-Step Workflow

Step 1: Attach the Panel Drag the STM Trade Panel EA onto the chart of the currency pair you want to trade. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled in the platform.

Step 2: Set Lot Size In the panel's edit field, enter your desired lot size — for example, 0.10 for a mini lot on a standard account. The panel uses the LOTS input parameter as the default.

Step 3: Set Stop Loss in Pips Enter the number of pips you're willing to risk. For a 20-pip stop loss on EURUSD, type 20. The panel converts this to the actual price level when you place the order.

Step 4: Set Take Profit in Pips Enter your target in pips — say 40 pips. If you've enabled the risk-reward ratio (RISK_REWARD > 0), this field is ignored and the TP is calculated automatically based on your SL distance.

Step 5: Click Buy or Sell Press the Buy button to open a long position or the Sell button for a short position. The panel sends a market order with your SL and TP attached.

Step 6: Monitor Open Trades The panel doesn't include a position tracker, so use the platform's Trade tab to see your open positions. You can adjust SL and TP manually from the panel if you add that feature later.

Step 7: Close Trades Manually If you need to exit early, close the trade from the platform's Trade tab. The panel doesn't include a close button in this version.

4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

The STM Trade Panel gives you direct control over your risk on every trade, with features that help you define your maximum loss and target profit before you even click the button.

Feature Description Stop Loss in Pips You set your maximum acceptable loss as a number of pips. The panel converts this to the actual price level when the order is placed, so your risk is defined before the trade is live. This prevents emotional decisions after entry. Take Profit in Pips Define your profit target in pips ahead of time. The panel attaches this to the market order, so the trade closes automatically when the price hits your target. No need to watch the screen constantly. Risk-Reward Ratio When enabled (set to a value like 2), the panel calculates the take profit automatically as a multiple of your stop loss distance. For a 20-pip SL with a 2:1 ratio, the TP is set at 40 pips. This enforces discipline and keeps your risk-reward consistent across trades. Lot Size Control You set the exact lot size for each trade in the panel's edit field. This lets you scale position size based on your account balance and the specific setup, without needing to open the platform's order dialog. One-Click Execution Once your parameters are set, a single click on Buy or Sell sends the market order with SL and TP attached. This eliminates the multi-step process of the standard order dialog, which is critical during fast-moving markets.

Quick Start Guide

Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes:

Download and install: Get the STM Trade Panel from the MQL5 Marketplace and install it into your MT4 platform's Experts folder. Restart the platform or refresh the Navigator panel. Attach to a chart: Drag the EA from the Navigator onto any currency pair chart — EURUSD is a good starting point. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled (the smiley face icon in MT4). Set your lot size: In the panel's edit field, type your desired lot size. For a $1,000 account, start with 0.01 (micro lot) to keep risk small. Set stop loss in pips: Enter the number of pips you're willing to lose. A 20-pip stop loss on EURUSD means you risk about $2 on a micro lot. Set take profit in pips: Enter your target in pips, or leave it at 0 and enable the risk-reward ratio to have the TP calculated automatically. Place your first trade: Click the Buy button if you expect the price to rise, or Sell if you expect it to fall. The order is sent immediately with your SL and TP attached. Check the Trade tab: Open the Terminal window (Ctrl+T) and look at the Trade tab to confirm your position is open with the correct SL and TP levels.

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