#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Strong Bearish Pattern





There is a high probability that 📉US100 will drop lower,

following a confirmed breakout of a horizontal neckline

of a head & shoulders pattern on a 4H.





Goal - 24500

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4H time frame





My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



