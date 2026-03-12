Analytics & Forecasts

#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Strong Bearish Pattern

12 March 2026, 11:37
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
120

#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Strong Bearish Pattern


There is a high probability that 📉US100 will drop lower,

following a confirmed breakout of a horizontal neckline

of a head & shoulders pattern on a 4H.


Goal - 24500

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4H time frame


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Indicators:

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#us100, NASDAQ INDEX