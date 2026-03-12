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#NASDAQ INDEX (#US100): Strong Bearish Pattern
There is a high probability that 📉US100 will drop lower,
following a confirmed breakout of a horizontal neckline
of a head & shoulders pattern on a 4H.
Goal - 24500
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4H time frame
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