PortfolioLab Pro: Your All-in-One Real-Time Control Center for a Large Portfolio of EAs

PortfolioLab Pro: Your All-in-One Real-Time Control Center for a Large Portfolio of Automated Strategies

When I first scaled up to running 30–50 Expert Advisors live on the same MetaTrader 5 account, I quickly realized the platform's built-in tools were completely inadequate for what I really needed.

Every morning (and often multiple times a day) I found myself in the same frustrating routine:

Opening multiple terminals or charts

Manually exporting trade history or backtest reports for each strategy

Importing everything into Excel or another tool just to compare performance metrics side-by-side

Trying to spot correlations, hidden drawdowns, or which EAs were dragging the portfolio down

It was incredibly tedious, time-consuming, and — worst of all — slow. By the time I finished the analysis, the market had already moved, and any decision (pause an EA, reduce risk on a group, rebalance) came too late or felt like guesswork.

I desperately needed a tool that gave me immediate, at-a-glance comparisons across the entire portfolio — without exporting anything manually, without switching windows, and without wasting hours on repetitive data crunching.

That's exactly why I built PortfolioLab Pro. It's the dashboard I wished existed: real-time, interactive, and designed specifically for traders managing a serious number of live automated strategies (like 30–50+). No more manual exports, no more delayed insights — just instant visibility to make fast, informed decisions.

What I use every single day (the core features born from my own pain points)

Interactive Correlation Heatmap — See instantly which of your 30–50 EAs are moving in lockstep (red = danger zone, concentrated risk) or naturally hedging each other (green). Click any cell for exact pair details, correlation value, and involved symbols.

— See instantly which of your 30–50 EAs are moving in lockstep (red = danger zone, concentrated risk) or naturally hedging each other (green). Click any cell for exact pair details, correlation value, and involved symbols. Radar Chart Health Scoring (0–10) — One visual summary of the whole portfolio's robustness: normalized Profit Factor, Expectancy, Sharpe/Sortino, Recovery Factor, Max Drawdown %, Consistency, Trade Frequency, and Average Correlation. Perfect for quick "is today safe to scale up?" checks.

— One visual summary of the whole portfolio's robustness: normalized Profit Factor, Expectancy, Sharpe/Sortino, Recovery Factor, Max Drawdown %, Consistency, Trade Frequency, and Average Correlation. Perfect for quick "is today safe to scale up?" checks. Dedicated Health Section (new in v1.162) — Clear alerts if correlations are spiking, individual EAs are underperforming dangerously, or overall diversification is dropping — so you can act before a cascade drawdown hits.

(new in v1.162) — Clear alerts if correlations are spiking, individual EAs are underperforming dangerously, or overall diversification is dropping — so you can act before a cascade drawdown hits. Custom Date Ranges & Simulation Buttons — Compare any period instantly (last week vs. last month vs. YTD) or run quick "what-if" scenarios without re-running backtests.

— Compare any period instantly (last week vs. last month vs. YTD) or run quick "what-if" scenarios without re-running backtests. Dark Mode + Zero Lag — Built for long monitoring sessions on large portfolios.

Instant Evaluation of Multiple EAs All calculations are performed instantly: with just one click, you can evaluate multiple EAs simultaneously. The platform allows you to: understand each EA’s contribution to overall risk and profit;

analyze the correlation between EAs;

check if performance is healthy or needs attention because it is degrading. This provides a real-time overview of your EA portfolio, enabling fast, informed decisions without manual calculations.

If you're juggling dozens of EAs like I was (and still am), PortfolioLab Pro eliminates the manual grind and replaces it with actionable, real-time intelligence.

Who this is really for

Traders running high-number multi-EA portfolios (prop firms, serious retail setups with 20–100+ strategies) who can't afford slow analysis or blind spots anymore.

Stop wasting time on exports and spreadsheets.

Get the instant comparisons you need to protect and grow your automated portfolio.

Try PortfolioLab Pro Now → Download Free Demo

Direct link to PortfolioLab Pro on MQL5 Market

(You can download the free demo directly from there and test it live with your own EAs right away.)

Happy trading — and may your portfolio health always stay green!



Antonello Belgrano

Creator of PortfolioLab Pro