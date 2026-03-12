Gold (XAUUSD) Technical Analysis – Liquidity Grabs Near Resistance Suggest Possible Move Toward Support

Introduction

Gold continues to be one of the most actively traded instruments in the financial markets. Due to its strong liquidity and volatility, it offers excellent opportunities for traders who understand market structure and key price levels.

In this analysis, we examine the 2-hour chart of XAUUSD, focusing on the recent price action, liquidity behavior, and the most important levels traders should monitor in the coming sessions.

Current Market Structure

Looking at the chart, Gold is currently trading inside a range-bound market structure.

The two most important zones are:

Resistance Zone:

5190 – 5205

Support Zone:

5065 – 5085

Over the past several sessions, price has repeatedly reacted to these levels, indicating that both buyers and sellers are actively defending their positions.

Range markets like this are typically characterized by liquidity sweeps, false breakouts, and consolidation phases before the next major move begins.

Liquidity Behavior Near Resistance

One of the most interesting observations in the chart is the multiple liquidity grabs near the resistance area.

Each time price approaches the 5190–5205 zone, the market briefly pushes higher, taking out previous highs and triggering stop losses before pulling back.

This type of price action often signals:

• Exhaustion of buyers

• Smart money collecting liquidity

• Preparation for a potential move in the opposite direction

However, it is important to wait for confirmation before assuming a reversal.

Potential Bearish Scenario

If the resistance zone continues to hold, sellers may gain control and push the market lower.

The most logical downside target would be the support zone around 5080.

This area has already acted as a strong reaction point in the past and could attract buyers again.

A move toward this level would complete the current range rotation from resistance to support.

Bullish Breakout Scenario

Although the resistance has held several times, traders must also consider the possibility of a bullish breakout.

If buyers manage to break and hold above 5205, it would indicate strong momentum entering the market.

In such a case, the range structure would break, potentially triggering a new bullish trend phase.

Breakouts from consolidation zones often lead to strong directional moves.

Trading Strategy Considerations

When trading range markets, patience is essential.

Instead of entering randomly, traders should focus on:

• Waiting for clear rejection signals

• Watching for liquidity sweeps

• Managing risk carefully

• Avoiding overtrading during consolidation

Range markets can be profitable if traders respect the structure and avoid emotional decisions.

Final Thoughts

Gold is currently at a critical technical level, where both bullish and bearish scenarios remain possible.

The key zones to watch remain:

Resistance: 5190 – 5205

Support: 5065 – 5085

As always, confirmation and proper risk management should guide every trading decision.

Markets reward discipline and patience.

📊 For detailed charts and daily market analysis, follow and subscribe to my channel where I regularly share Gold (XAUUSD) setups, market structure insights, and trading ideas.

Stay patient, trade with structure, and always wait for confirmation.



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