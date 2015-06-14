Week Ahead and What to Watch: EUR, USD, GBP, CHF and NOK

Next week’s Eurogroup meeting maybe the last real chance to avoid a Greek default. Recent official discussions seemed to have focussed on providing Athens with a bailout extension in exchange for the implementation of piecemeal reforms.







What to watching:

EUR: Lower despite a potential Greek deal - a potential Greek deal next week need not be the comprehensive solution many are hoping for. In addition, a dovish ECB should be a bit of a drag on EUR across the board.

USD: FOMC in focus - the outcome of next week’s FOMC policy meeting will be the greenback’s main driver. A more constructive statement and press conference should help the currency.



GBP: Test - next week’s CPI and labour market data, as well as the BoE minutes are unlikely to push rate expectations higher from current levels. GBP/USD remains vulnerable.

CHF: The focus turns to SNB - the SNB seems less likely to turn more aggressive any time soon. CHF will likely still be driven by external factors like (abating) Greek deposit outflows.

- we expect Norges Bank to ease further next week. The currency impact should only be limited