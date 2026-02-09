BREAK-EVENT & TRAILING (Manual)

Break-Even & Trailing Settings
This section controls how AZ Trade Recovery EA protects profits once a trade starts moving in your favor. Both Break-Even and Trailing Stop are profit-locking tools — they do not work when trades are in loss. Their purpose is to reduce risk and secure gains before the final Take Profit level is reached.
Key Difference
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Break-Even: Executes once when the trigger level is reached.
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Trailing Stop: Continuously adjusts the Stop Loss as price moves further in profit.
Both features can work on initial trades and recovery (hedge) trades, depending on your settings.
Break-Even Logic
Break-Even works using a trigger → action model.
How It Works
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The EA monitors the profit of the trade.
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When profit reaches the defined Break Start level, Break-Even is activated.
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The EA moves the Stop Loss to a safer level based on Break Step.
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After execution, Break-Even does not trigger again for that trade.
Inputs Explained
Active Break Even
Enables or disables the Break-Even feature.
Break Start
The minimum profit (in points) required before Break-Even is triggered.
Example:
If set to 100 , Break-Even activates once the trade reaches 100 points in profit.
Break Step
The number of points added beyond the entry price where Stop Loss will be placed.
Example:
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Buy opened at 1.20000
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Break Step = 30
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New Stop Loss = 1.20030
Disable BE When Trade In Recovery
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false : Break-Even works for both initial and recovery trades
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true : Break-Even applies only to initial trades and is disabled during recovery mode
Trailing Stop Logic
Trailing Stop also follows a trigger → action approach, but it works continuously.
How Trailing Is Triggered
There are two trigger states depending on whether a Stop Loss already exists.
Trigger Case 1 – No Stop Loss or SL in Loss
Trailing activates when the trade reaches the defined profit distance.
Condition:
Trigger Case 2 – Stop Loss Already in Profit
Trailing activates when price moves further away from the existing Stop Loss.
Condition:
Current Price − Current Stop Loss ≥ Trailing Stop
Trailing Action
Once triggered, the EA recalculates and updates the Stop Loss.
New Stop Loss Calculation
This process repeats as long as price continues moving in profit.
Trailing Inputs Explained
Active Trailing
Turns the Trailing Stop feature on or off.
Trailing Stop
Minimum profit (in points) required before trailing begins.
Trailing Step
Distance (in points) between the current price and the Stop Loss after each trailing update.
Disable TR When Trade In Recovery
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false : Trailing works in both initial and recovery modes
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true : Trailing works only on initial trades and stops during recovery mode
Important Note for Recovery Mode
When trades are in recovery (hedge) mode, all Break-Even and Trailing calculations are based on average profit across all open trades, not on a single position.
Example:
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Break Start = 300
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Break Step = 100
When the combined trades reach an average profit of 300 points, the EA locks profit at 100 points for the entire recovery cycle.