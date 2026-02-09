BREAK-EVENT & TRAILING (Manual)

Break-Even & Trailing Settings





This section controls how AZ Trade Recovery EA protects profits once a trade starts moving in your favor. Both Break-Even and Trailing Stop are profit-locking tools — they do not work when trades are in loss. Their purpose is to reduce risk and secure gains before the final Take Profit level is reached.





Key Difference

Break-Even : Executes once when the trigger level is reached.

Trailing Stop: Continuously adjusts the Stop Loss as price moves further in profit.

Both features can work on initial trades and recovery (hedge) trades, depending on your settings.

Break-Even Logic

Break-Even works using a trigger → action model.

How It Works

The EA monitors the profit of the trade. When profit reaches the defined Break Start level, Break-Even is activated. The EA moves the Stop Loss to a safer level based on Break Step. After execution, Break-Even does not trigger again for that trade.

Inputs Explained

Active Break Even

Enables or disables the Break-Even feature.

Break Start

The minimum profit (in points) required before Break-Even is triggered.

Example:

If set to 100 , Break-Even activates once the trade reaches 100 points in profit.

Break Step

The number of points added beyond the entry price where Stop Loss will be placed.

Example:

Buy opened at 1.20000

Break Step = 30

New Stop Loss = 1.20030

Disable BE When Trade In Recovery

false : Break-Even works for both initial and recovery trades

true : Break-Even applies only to initial trades and is disabled during recovery mode

Trailing Stop Logic

Trailing Stop also follows a trigger → action approach, but it works continuously.

How Trailing Is Triggered

There are two trigger states depending on whether a Stop Loss already exists.

Trigger Case 1 – No Stop Loss or SL in Loss

Trailing activates when the trade reaches the defined profit distance.

Condition:

Current Price − Entry Price ≥ Trailing Stop

Trigger Case 2 – Stop Loss Already in Profit

Trailing activates when price moves further away from the existing Stop Loss.

Condition:

Current Price − Current Stop Loss ≥ Trailing Stop

Trailing Action

Once triggered, the EA recalculates and updates the Stop Loss.

New Stop Loss Calculation

Current Price − Trailing Step

This process repeats as long as price continues moving in profit.

Trailing Inputs Explained

Active Trailing

Turns the Trailing Stop feature on or off.

Trailing Stop

Minimum profit (in points) required before trailing begins.

Trailing Step

Distance (in points) between the current price and the Stop Loss after each trailing update.

Disable TR When Trade In Recovery

false : Trailing works in both initial and recovery modes

true : Trailing works only on initial trades and stops during recovery mode

Important Note for Recovery Mode

When trades are in recovery (hedge) mode, all Break-Even and Trailing calculations are based on average profit across all open trades, not on a single position.

Example:

Break Start = 300

Break Step = 100

When the combined trades reach an average profit of 300 points, the EA locks profit at 100 points for the entire recovery cycle.



