Aletheia v2: How the Agent Caught the ORSTED.DK 50% After-Hours Collapse

Aletheia v2 — ORSTED.DK collapse captured

Headlines matter when the execution is disciplined.

Since launching v2 on Monday (≤3 days), the account moved from $500,000 → $527,000 (+5.4% running equity). The highlight: our agent shorted ORSTED.DK right before an ~50% after-hours drop.





Why this matters (and why Aletheia is different)

Most EAs are black boxes. Aletheia isn’t.

It’s a news→reasoning→setup engine paired with an MT5 EA that executes with exact risk and robust order logic.

What you get:

Evidence-based setups with a transparent audit trail for every trade.

Catalyst on each setup (the base event that triggered the idea) with a one-click link to the reasoning trail .

Continuous “Reasoning Auditor” that down-weights weak/indirect logic and favors direct, causal impact.

MT5 execution you can trust: Lot-step aware order splitting (keeps risk per setup exact). Reliable partial closures at TP1/TP2.







Case study

🔻

📍 Entry: 196.85 |

184.77 ✅

172.69 ✅

Catalyst: Trump administration files to cancel approval of Maryland offshore wind farm project.

Branch: The Trump administration's move to cancel the Maryland offshore wind project directly threatens developers with sunk costs and lost future revenues, impacting companies like Ørsted that are leading the project and depend on regulatory approval for construction and operation.

Want the full picture? sources, timestamps, and decision steps? Open the reasoning trail.

Reasoning trail: https://aletheia.giize.com/Event_Explorer?event=185&branch=526









Get started — join the v2 test phase

How to participate

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF Apply to join the testers inside the server (look for the testers application area). Download the latest MT5 EA and follow the setup guide provided in the testers area.

What you get

Latest Aletheia EA (v2 test build) with setup instructions.

Access to reasoning trails in the web app for full auditability of each setup.

Tester-only updates on the latest modifications, improvements, and releases.

Community & support: discuss setups, compare runs, and get help if you’re stuck.

Notes

Best used on a demo or small-risk environment while we iterate in v2.





Follow & links

Follow us on X to stay up to date with new setups, build notes, and tester calls.



