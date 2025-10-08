Aletheia isn’t “just another EA.”

It’s a research-grade agent that turns real-world events into reasoned, broker-agnostic trade setups with transparent audit trails. In short: advanced market analysis, within anyone’s reach.

TL;DR

Trailing Stop-Loss (EA): live and configurable.

live and configurable. Upgraded Event Brancher: higher-end model → more robust reasoning, fewer hallucinations.

higher-end model → more robust reasoning, fewer hallucinations. Flexible Trade Targets: TP1/TP2 adapt to the news latency (short / medium / long).

TP1/TP2 adapt to the (short / medium / long). New Partial Closures: 50% at TP1, remainder at TP2 for better profit lock-in.

What’s new (and why it matters)

1) Trailing Stop-Loss — now live

What it does: After price moves in your favor, the EA trails by a distance you set in Inputs.

After price moves in your favor, the EA trails by a distance you set in Inputs. Why it matters: Cuts give-back on fast moves while preserving the strategy’s risk discipline.

Cuts give-back on fast moves while preserving the strategy’s risk discipline. Plays nicely with: lot-step–aware order splitting and partial closures.

2) Event Brancher — upgraded model

What it does: Builds cleaner hypothesis branches from each event.

Builds cleaner hypothesis branches from each event. Why it matters: Reduces weak/indirect narratives and produces clearer, more actionable theses for the Setup stage.

3) Flexible Trade Targets (by news latency)

What it does: Scales TP1/TP2 to the setup’s horizon— short-term tighter; longer-term wider.

Scales TP1/TP2 to the setup’s horizon— tighter; wider. Why it matters: Aligns exits to the type of event, improving realized performance in historical tests.

4) Partial Closures → 50% / 50%

What it does: Take 50% at TP1 and ride the rest to TP2 .

Take and ride the rest to . Why it matters: Locks in gains earlier while keeping exposure for continuation.

Why Aletheia is different

Most EAs start with price and work backward. Aletheia starts with reality news, filings, policy, macro and reasons forward:

Event → Branches (theses) → Evidence Check → Position (bias) → Entry timing → Setup → EA execution.

Every setup has a Catalyst and a reasoning trail you can audit end-to-end.

Get started — join the v2 test phase (free)

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF Apply to join the testers inside the server. Download the latest MT5 EA (see #tester-downloads) and follow the setup guide.

Follow & links

Web App (reasoning trails, setups, dashboard): https://aletheia.giize.com

https://aletheia.giize.com X (Twitter): https://x.com/AgentAletheia

https://x.com/AgentAletheia Discord (testers & support): https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF

Aletheia is active research software. We share methods and results for transparency; use disciplined risk while testing.