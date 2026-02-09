NEWS STOP FILTERS (Manual)

News Stop Filter (Step-by-Step Guide)





The News Stop Filter pauses new trade entries around scheduled economic news to help reduce risk during high volatility. It does not predict direction — it simply blocks opening new trades during the time window you define.

Step 1 — Allow WebRequest in MetaTrader (Required)

The EA downloads news from an external calendar source, so MetaTrader must allow the URL.

Open MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Enable: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL Click Add and insert this exact URL:



https://sslecal2.investing.com



Click OK, then restart the terminal (recommended).

If this step is not done, the News Filter will not load any events.

Step 2 — Set GMT correctly (Very Important)

News times are provided in UTC / GMT (0). Your broker server uses a different time.

So the EA needs the correct offset to match news time with your broker time.

Option A — Auto GMT (Easy)

GMT Mode (For News) = Auto GMT

EA tries to detect broker offset automatically.

Note: Auto GMT may not work reliably for some brokers and may not work in Strategy Tester.

Option B — Manual GMT (Recommended)

GMT Mode (For News) = Manual GMT

Then set Manual GMT offset (For News) like +2 , +3 , -5 , etc.

How to calculate your broker GMT offset:

Open this site and check the current UTC time: (time.is/UTC) Check your broker server time shown in MetaTrader (Market Watch / chart time) Compare hours only Example: UTC = 12:00 and broker time = 15:00 → Offset = +3

Step 3 — Configure the Inputs (How Each One Works)

Enable News Filter

On : News filter is active and will pause entries

Off : News filter is disabled

Current Chart Currencies to Filter News

true : EA filters news only for the symbol currencies on the chart

Example: On EURUSD → only EUR and USD news matter

false : EA uses the currency list you define below

Select Currency to Filter News

Used only when the option above is false .

Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY

Impact Filters (Low / Medium / High)

Each impact level has:

Pause before (minutes)

Pause after (minutes)

Example (High news):

Pause before a high news = 180

Pause after a high news = 180

Meaning: EA blocks new entries from 3 hours before until 3 hours after that event.

LowNews / MediumNews / HighNews

true : that impact level will be included in filtering

false : ignored

CustomNews (Filter by Keywords)

Use this if you want to block only specific news titles (even if impact levels are off).

CustomNews

true : enable custom keyword filtering

Put News Event (Separate by semicolon ;)

Example:

Interest Rate; Press Conference; Nonfarm Payrolls

If any event title contains these phrases, EA will pause entries using your custom timing:

Pause before a Custom news (Min.)

Pause after a Custom news (Min.)

Chart Display

Show News Line on Chart

true : draws vertical lines for upcoming news

false : no visual lines

If News Filter Is Not Working (Quick Checklist)

✅ WebRequest URL added exactly: https://sslecal2.investing.com ✅ GMT is correct (Manual GMT usually best) ✅ At least one filter is enabled (HighNews / MediumNews / LowNews / CustomNews) ✅ Terminal has internet access (firewall/VPS can block it) ✅ News source may be temporarily unavailable or changed (external dependency)

Important note: News data comes from a third-party source, so availability is not guaranteed 100% forever. Always treat this as a risk-control helper, not a guarantee.



