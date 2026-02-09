NEWS STOP FILTERS (Manual)

News Stop Filter (Step-by-Step Guide)
The News Stop Filter pauses new trade entries around scheduled economic news to help reduce risk during high volatility. It does not predict direction — it simply blocks opening new trades during the time window you define.
Step 1 — Allow WebRequest in MetaTrader (Required)
The EA downloads news from an external calendar source, so MetaTrader must allow the URL.
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Open MetaTrader → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
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Enable: ✅ Allow WebRequest for listed URL
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Click Add and insert this exact URL:
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Click OK, then restart the terminal (recommended).
If this step is not done, the News Filter will not load any events.
Step 2 — Set GMT correctly (Very Important)
News times are provided in UTC / GMT (0). Your broker server uses a different time.
So the EA needs the correct offset to match news time with your broker time.
Option A — Auto GMT (Easy)
GMT Mode (For News) = Auto GMT
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EA tries to detect broker offset automatically.
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Note: Auto GMT may not work reliably for some brokers and may not work in Strategy Tester.
Option B — Manual GMT (Recommended)
GMT Mode (For News) = Manual GMT
Then set Manual GMT offset (For News) like +2 , +3 , -5 , etc.
How to calculate your broker GMT offset:
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Open this site and check the current UTC time: (time.is/UTC)
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Check your broker server time shown in MetaTrader (Market Watch / chart time)
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Compare hours only
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Example: UTC = 12:00 and broker time = 15:00 → Offset = +3
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Step 3 — Configure the Inputs (How Each One Works)
Enable News Filter
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On : News filter is active and will pause entries
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Off : News filter is disabled
Current Chart Currencies to Filter News
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true : EA filters news only for the symbol currencies on the chart
Example: On EURUSD → only EUR and USD news matter
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false : EA uses the currency list you define below
Select Currency to Filter News
Used only when the option above is false .
Example: USD,EUR,GBP,CHF,CAD,AUD,NZD,JPY
Impact Filters (Low / Medium / High)
Each impact level has:
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Pause before (minutes)
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Pause after (minutes)
Example (High news):
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Pause before a high news = 180
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Pause after a high news = 180
Meaning: EA blocks new entries from 3 hours before until 3 hours after that event.
LowNews / MediumNews / HighNews
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true : that impact level will be included in filtering
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false : ignored
CustomNews (Filter by Keywords)
Use this if you want to block only specific news titles (even if impact levels are off).
CustomNews
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true : enable custom keyword filtering
Put News Event (Separate by semicolon ;)
Example:
Interest Rate; Press Conference; Nonfarm Payrolls
If any event title contains these phrases, EA will pause entries using your custom timing:
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Pause before a Custom news (Min.)
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Pause after a Custom news (Min.)
Chart Display
Show News Line on Chart
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true : draws vertical lines for upcoming news
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false : no visual lines
If News Filter Is Not Working (Quick Checklist)
- ✅ WebRequest URL added exactly: https://sslecal2.investing.com
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✅ GMT is correct (Manual GMT usually best)
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✅ At least one filter is enabled (HighNews / MediumNews / LowNews / CustomNews)
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✅ Terminal has internet access (firewall/VPS can block it)
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✅ News source may be temporarily unavailable or changed (external dependency)
Important note: News data comes from a third-party source, so availability is not guaranteed 100% forever. Always treat this as a risk-control helper, not a guarantee.