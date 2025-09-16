Hi everyone,

A quick update on Aletheia, my AI-driven research & trading project.

✅ Test Phase v1 — Summary

Period: early July → 3 Aug 2025 (~1.5 months).

Risk model: fixed 0.5% per trade .

Performance: +$2,274.02 net (≈ +4.55% on 50k). Profit factor 2.98 , win rate 65% (13/20), largest win $889.92 , largest loss −$256.93 .

Drawdown: Max balance DD 0.67% (−$339.55).

Positioning: 20 shorts, 0 longs during v1.

End snapshot: Balance $52,274.02, Equity $52,803.14 at report time.

During theAletheia climbed to roughly, then a brief losing cluster appeared. Iand updated the agent tolinked to those losses.

Full Trade History and Account reports are attached so you can audit every ticket.









🧭 Aletheia Web App — Public Preview

Explore how Aletheia turns global news into reasoned hypotheses and curated, broker-agnostic trade setups.

🧩 How the agent works (Home)



Always-on monitor → enrich → hypothesis tree → evidence engine → position synthesis → execution & governance.

Gatekeeper checks at key handoffs; clear status and outcomes.

A visual, end-to-end flow of the pipeline with guardrails:



📊 Dashboard



KPIs & trendlines (win/loss, RR distribution, exposure, setup throughput).

Global Impact Map (country-level choropleth by mentions, zoom/hover, top regions).

(country-level choropleth by mentions, zoom/hover, top regions). Coverage by sectors, themes, regions; recent notable events and results.

Live situational awareness in one place:



🧠 Event Explorer



Filters: Quick (Today / This week / This month) and Advanced (date range, themes, regions, sectors, text search, outcomes).

Event page: context & expansion (entities/regions/sectors/themes), progress, decisions, branch & position counts.

Branch page: hypothesis details, evidence & citation trail, gatekeeper verdicts, direction & latency, plus generated positions.

Drill from news events to full reasoning trails.



💹 Trade Setup Explorer



Filters: date, symbol(s), direction, status (open/closed/expired/discarded), result labels (e.g., tp2_hit , sl_hit ).

Inline charts and compact cards (thesis, entries/targets/stops, risk model, current status).

One-click open to the originating event or branch trail.

Browse all setups and jump straight to the reasoning that produced them.



⚡ Quick Actions



Dashboard → metrics & map

Event Explorer → events → branches → evidence

Trade Setups → browse & audit outcomes

Three cards to get moving fast:



👉 Web App: https://aletheia.giize.com









🔍 4 Example Setups From v1

Below are four real tickets from v1. Click the trail link to inspect the full reasoning in the app.





🟢 CRWD (Crowdstrike Holdings Inc) - 📍 Entry: 450.62 | TP1: 430.40 ✅ TP2: 410.18 ✅

Catalyst: Palo Alto Networks is in talks to acquire CyberArk in a deal valued at approximately $20 billion, potentially reshaping the cybersecurity market.

Reasoning trail: https://aletheia.giize.com/Event_Explorer?event=9594&branch=26994





🟢 IFX (Infineon Technologies AG) - 📍 Entry: 35.949 | TP1: 34.823 ✅ TP2: 33.697 ✅

Catalyst: Intel cancels planned semiconductor fabrication projects in Germany and Poland and consolidates testing and assembly operations in Vietnam and Malaysia.

Reasoning trail: https://aletheia.giize.com/Event_Explorer?event=8483&branch=24067





🟢 IBE (Iberdrola SA) - 📍 Entry: 15.32 | TP1: 15.69 ✅ TP2: 16.06 ✅

Catalyst: Government raises maximum price paid to wind farm developers for electricity.

Reasoning trail: https://aletheia.giize.com/Event_Explorer?event=8384&branch=23805





🟢 XRT (SPDR S&P Retail ETF) - 📍 Entry: 81.8 | TP1: 80.01 ✅ TP2: 78.22 ✅

Catalyst: U.S. companies raised prices for goods and services in July, citing tariffs as a key factor contributing to inflationary pressures.

Reasoning trail: https://aletheia.giize.com/Event_Explorer?event=8392&branch=23833





🔄 What changed after pausing v1



New Reasoning Auditor (continuous learning).

Scans the entire reasoning trail to validate that analyses are grounded in solid evidence. Continuously updated as more setups and outcomes arrive.

Why it matters: filters out weak, indirect logic and favors direct, causal impact between event → asset.

Evidence gating tightened (carried forward).

Stricter source quality & recency checks; patterns linked to v1 losses are down-weighted or blocked .

Why it matters: reduces speculative, wide narratives slipping into setups.

Websearch coverage & parsing improved.

Broader domain support + better parsers increase successful extractions and citation depth.

Why it matters: more (and cleaner) sources , fewer blind spots.

Symbol Matcher upgraded.

Tighter ticker/venue mapping and conflict resolution to cut symbol mismatches.

Why it matters: improves asset targeting accuracy before orders are formed.

Targets & RR optimizer (from v1 history).

Re-tuned target selection using all historical setups: shorter entry→SL , longer entry→TP1/TP2 distances.

Why it matters: raises average expected R while controlling downside.

MT5 execution safety (lot-step aware).

Orders that were too large for broker constraints are now auto-split into smaller tickets so risk per setup remains exact.

Why it matters: consistent position sizing → more robust live behavior.

Partial-closure reliability fix.

Edge cases that failed to trigger TP1/TP2 partials have been corrected; state sync improved.

Why it matters: predictable profit-taking and cleaner P/L attribution.

Setup QA pass (carried forward).

Validator rejects vague or duplicate theses; enforces clarity before anything can become a trade.

Why it matters: higher-quality setups, fewer noisy entries.

Expected v2 effect: Fewer but higher-conviction trades, tighter risk, clearer audit trails.









🚀 Test Phase v2 — Starting Now

I’m kicking off v2 with the updated pipeline and the new web app.

Join v2: if you’d like to follow along, review setups, or stress-test reasoning, jump in:

Discord (official): https://discord.gg/r5j7jNtfBF — live updates, feedback threads, and Q&A.





📎 Attachments Trade History Report (v1) — screenshots (HTML file type not supported here).

Trade Running Report (v1) — screenshots (HTML file type not supported here).







