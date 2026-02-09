EXTERNAL EA CONFIGARATION (Manual)

External EA Configuration









This section explains how AZ Trade Recovery EA works when your initial trade is opened by another EA. In this mode, AZ Trade Recovery EA does not generate entry signals on its own—instead, it takes over risk control and recovery once an external EA opens a trade.

This setup is useful when you already trust another EA’s entry logic but want advanced zone recovery, hedging, and loss management handled separately.

When to Use External EA Mode

Use this configuration only if:

You want another EA to open the initial trade

AZ Trade Recovery EA should manage recovery, hedging, and exits

You want to temporarily pause or disable the external EA during recovery

To activate this behavior:

Set Initial Trade Type = External EA Trade

Core Rules (Very Important)

AZ Trade Recovery EA can manage only one initial trade per chart

The external EA must not open multiple trades on the same symbol

Once recovery starts: The external EA must not close or modify trades The external EA must not interfere with recovery trades

If both EAs run at the same time without control, trade conflicts may occur

To prevent interference, AZ Trade Recovery EA can temporarily disable the external EA using templates.

How AZ Trade Recovery EA Controls an External EA

Because MetaTrader does not allow EAs to remove other EAs directly (and DLLs are not permitted on the marketplace), AZ Trade Recovery EA uses a template-based control method.

Concept Overview

When recovery begins, AZ Trade Recovery EA: Applies a “Remove EA” template to the external EA’s chart Manages the trade cycle fully Restores the external EA after recovery completes using a “Restore EA” template



This ensures:

No trade conflicts

Clean recovery execution

Safe return to your normal trading setup

Required Inputs

External Chart ID

The unique chart ID where the external EA is running.

If managing multiple external EAs, enter multiple chart IDs

Separate values with commas

Example: 130923092937824602,130923092937824603

Rules

Use commas only (no spaces)

Do not add extra characters

Remove EA’s Template Name

Template applied to disable or remove the external EA.

You can create this template in two ways:

Blank chart template (removes EA completely) Template with the external EA attached but “Allow Live Trading” unchecked

Template naming rules:

Case-sensitive

Do not include .tpl extension

Example:

remove_ea

Restore EA’s Template Name

Template used to restore the external EA after recovery completes.

This template must:

Contain the external EA

Have Allow Live Trading enabled

Example:

restore_ea

Working with Multiple External EAs

AZ Trade Recovery EA matches templates to chart IDs by order.

Example 1: Different EAs or different settings

External Chart ID: ID1,ID2,ID3 Remove Template: remove1,remove2,remove3 Restore Template: restore1,restore2,restore3

Each chart uses its corresponding template.

Example 2: Same EA, same settings

External Chart ID: ID1,ID2,ID3 Remove Template: remove_all Restore Template: restore_all

All charts use the same template.

Example 3: Same EA, different restore logic

External Chart ID: ID1,ID2,ID3 Remove Template: remove_all Restore Template: restore1,restore2,restore3

How AZ Trade Recovery EA Recognizes External Trades

Trade recognition is based on:

Magic Number

Trade Comment

Once a valid initial trade is detected:

AZ Trade Recovery EA assumes full control

External EA logic is paused via template

Recovery logic runs independently

Why Disabling the External EA Is Important

If the external EA continues running:

It may close trades unexpectedly

It may open new trades during recovery

It may modify SL/TP levels

Any of these actions can break the recovery logic.

Template-based removal ensures:

One EA controls the trade cycle

No conflicting trade actions

Clean and predictable recovery behavior

Step-by-Step Setup Guide

Step 1: Find the External EA Chart ID

Attach a Chart ID indicator (or use your existing tool)

Copy the chart ID shown on the chart

Step 2: Create Templates

Remove EA Template

Open the external EA chart

Either: Remove the EA completely OR disable “Allow Live Trading”

Save template (e.g. remove_ea )

Restore EA Template

Attach the external EA normally

Enable “Allow Live Trading”

Save template (e.g. restore_ea )

Step 3: Configure AZ Trade Recovery EA

Set Initial Trade Type = External EA Trade

Enter: External Chart ID(s) Remove EA Template Name(s) Restore EA Template Name(s)



Step 4: Run and Monitor

External EA opens the initial trade

AZ Trade Recovery EA: Detects the trade Applies remove template Manages recovery Restores external EA after completion



Summary

External EA mode allows separation of entry and recovery logic

Template control prevents EA conflicts

Supports single or multiple external EAs

Ensures safe, automated recovery without manual intervention

This setup is recommended for advanced users who combine multiple systems into a single controlled



