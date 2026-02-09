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EXTERNAL EA CONFIGARATION (Manual)

9 February 2026, 14:24
Shammi Akter Joly
Shammi Akter Joly
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External EA Configuration



This section explains how AZ Trade Recovery EA works when your initial trade is opened by another EA. In this mode, AZ Trade Recovery EA does not generate entry signals on its own—instead, it takes over risk control and recovery once an external EA opens a trade.

This setup is useful when you already trust another EA’s entry logic but want advanced zone recovery, hedging, and loss management handled separately.

When to Use External EA Mode

Use this configuration only if:

  • You want another EA to open the initial trade

  • AZ Trade Recovery EA should manage recovery, hedging, and exits

  • You want to temporarily pause or disable the external EA during recovery

To activate this behavior:

  • Set Initial Trade Type = External EA Trade

Core Rules (Very Important)

  • AZ Trade Recovery EA can manage only one initial trade per chart

  • The external EA must not open multiple trades on the same symbol

  • Once recovery starts:

    • The external EA must not close or modify trades

    • The external EA must not interfere with recovery trades

  • If both EAs run at the same time without control, trade conflicts may occur

To prevent interference, AZ Trade Recovery EA can temporarily disable the external EA using templates.

How AZ Trade Recovery EA Controls an External EA

Because MetaTrader does not allow EAs to remove other EAs directly (and DLLs are not permitted on the marketplace), AZ Trade Recovery EA uses a template-based control method.

Concept Overview

  • When recovery begins, AZ Trade Recovery EA:

    1. Applies a “Remove EA” template to the external EA’s chart

    2. Manages the trade cycle fully

    3. Restores the external EA after recovery completes using a “Restore EA” template

This ensures:

  • No trade conflicts

  • Clean recovery execution

  • Safe return to your normal trading setup

Required Inputs

External Chart ID

The unique chart ID where the external EA is running.

  • If managing multiple external EAs, enter multiple chart IDs

  • Separate values with commas

  • Example:

    130923092937824602,130923092937824603

Rules

  • Use commas only (no spaces)

  • Do not add extra characters

Remove EA’s Template Name

Template applied to disable or remove the external EA.

You can create this template in two ways:

  1. Blank chart template (removes EA completely)

  2. Template with the external EA attached but “Allow Live Trading” unchecked

Template naming rules:

  • Case-sensitive

  • Do not include .tpl extension

Example:


    

        

            

        

    



    

        remove_ea

Restore EA’s Template Name

Template used to restore the external EA after recovery completes.

This template must:

  • Contain the external EA

  • Have Allow Live Trading enabled

Example:

restore_ea

Working with Multiple External EAs

AZ Trade Recovery EA matches templates to chart IDs by order.

Example 1: Different EAs or different settings


    

        

            

        

    



    

        External Chart ID:  ID1,ID2,ID3
Remove Template:    remove1,remove2,remove3
Restore Template:   restore1,restore2,restore3

Each chart uses its corresponding template.

Example 2: Same EA, same settings

External Chart ID: ID1,ID2,ID3 Remove Template: remove_all Restore Template: restore_all

All charts use the same template.

Example 3: Same EA, different restore logic


    

        

            

        

    



    

        External Chart ID:  ID1,ID2,ID3
Remove Template:    remove_all
Restore Template:   restore1,restore2,restore3

How AZ Trade Recovery EA Recognizes External Trades

Trade recognition is based on:

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Comment

Once a valid initial trade is detected:

  • AZ Trade Recovery EA assumes full control

  • External EA logic is paused via template

  • Recovery logic runs independently

Why Disabling the External EA Is Important

If the external EA continues running:

  • It may close trades unexpectedly

  • It may open new trades during recovery

  • It may modify SL/TP levels

Any of these actions can break the recovery logic.

Template-based removal ensures:

  • One EA controls the trade cycle

  • No conflicting trade actions

  • Clean and predictable recovery behavior

Step-by-Step Setup Guide

Step 1: Find the External EA Chart ID

  • Attach a Chart ID indicator (or use your existing tool)

  • Copy the chart ID shown on the chart

Step 2: Create Templates

Remove EA Template

  • Open the external EA chart

  • Either:

    • Remove the EA completely

    • OR disable “Allow Live Trading”

  • Save template (e.g. remove_ea )

Restore EA Template

  • Attach the external EA normally

  • Enable “Allow Live Trading”

  • Save template (e.g. restore_ea )

Step 3: Configure AZ Trade Recovery EA

  • Set Initial Trade Type = External EA Trade

  • Enter:

    • External Chart ID(s)

    • Remove EA Template Name(s)

    • Restore EA Template Name(s)

Step 4: Run and Monitor

  • External EA opens the initial trade

  • AZ Trade Recovery EA:

    • Detects the trade

    • Applies remove template

    • Manages recovery

    • Restores external EA after completion

Summary

  • External EA mode allows separation of entry and recovery logic

  • Template control prevents EA conflicts

  • Supports single or multiple external EAs

  • Ensures safe, automated recovery without manual intervention

This setup is recommended for advanced users who combine multiple systems into a single controlled