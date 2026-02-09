COMMON SETTING (Manual)

COMMON SETTINGS





Magic Number

A unique identifier used by AZ Trade Recovery EA to recognize and manage its own trades.

This value allows the EA to separate its trades from those opened manually or by other Expert Advisors.

Usage rules:

If you run the EA on different symbols , the same Magic Number can be used.

If you run multiple instances on the same symbol , each instance must use a different Magic Number .

Using the same Magic Number on the same symbol may cause trade conflicts and unexpected behavior.

Example:

EURUSD (EA #1): 23423410

EURUSD (EA #2): 23423411

GBPUSD: 23423412

Slippage

Defines the maximum allowed slippage (in points) when opening or closing trades.

If the price deviation exceeds this value, the trade request may be rejected.

Important notes:

Slippage control is handled internally by the EA.

Some brokers may ignore or override slippage limits depending on market conditions.

During high volatility or news events, slippage may still occur.

Example:

If Slippage = 3 , the EA will attempt to execute trades within 3 points of the requested price.

Email Alert

Enables or disables email notifications sent by the EA.

When enabled, the EA can send alerts for important trade events such as trade opening, closing, or error conditions.

Use No Magic Number

Controls whether the EA uses a Magic Number to identify trades.

False (Recommended): EA manages only trades with its assigned Magic Number.

True: EA manages trades without checking Magic Number.

⚠️ Use this option carefully. Enabling it may cause the EA to interact with trades opened by other systems.

Max Trade (All Trades)

Sets the maximum number of trades the EA is allowed to manage at the same time.

0 = No limit

Any other value limits the total number of active trades (initial + grid + recovery)

Disable Check Error to Open Trade

Controls whether the EA performs safety checks before sending trade orders.

False (Default): EA validates margin, stop levels, and broker conditions before opening trades.

True: EA skips these checks and sends orders directly.

Use case:

Enable only if your broker’s rules cause valid trades to be blocked by internal checks.

Disable Market Close Error

Controls how the EA reacts when the market is closed.

False: EA will not attempt to open trades during market close.

True: EA ignores market-close conditions.

Use case:

Helpful during backtesting when broker session timing prevents trades from opening.

Initial Comment Prefix

Defines the comment prefix applied to initial trades opened by the EA.

This prefix is added only when the EA opens the initial trade itself

(Auto Trading, Instant Order, Panel, or Button modes).

Example:

AZTR

Recovery Comment Prefix

Defines the comment prefix used for recovery (hedge) trades.

This helps visually distinguish recovery trades in the terminal and history.

Example:

LOSS

Grid Comment Prefix

Defines the comment prefix applied to grid trades.

Useful for identifying grid positions separately from initial and recovery trades.

Example:

GRID

Add Swaps & Commissions On TP

Controls whether trading costs are automatically included in Take Profit calculations.

True: EA adjusts the TP level to cover commissions and swap costs.

False: TP is calculated without considering trading costs.

This ensures the final closed profit remains net-positive after broker charges.

Commission Per 1 Lots

Defines the commission cost per 1.00 lot (in account currency).

This value is used only when Add Swaps & Commissions On TP = true .

Example:

Commission Per 1 Lots = 10

Trade size = 0.01

EA will compensate TP to cover 0.10 commission cost.



