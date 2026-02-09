AZ Trade Recovery - Auto Trading (Manual)





Auto Trading — Bollinger Band Strategy





The Bollinger Band strategy is one of the built-in auto trading methods used by AZ Trade Recovery EA to open the initial trade automatically. This strategy reacts to price interaction with the Bollinger Bands and is designed for mean-reversion style entries.





Entry Logic

SELL Signal

When the price touches or moves beyond the Upper Bollinger Band , the EA generates a SELL signal.

BUY Signal

When the price touches or moves below the Lower Bollinger Band, the EA generates a BUY signal.





Reset Logic (Mid Line Behavior)

The middle band (moving average) acts as a reset level to control how frequently trades are opened.

By default, once a trade is opened: The EA waits for price to return to the middle band before allowing another trade in the same direction. This prevents over-trading when price stays near the outer bands.



Example (Default Behavior):

Price touches the Upper Band → EA opens a SELL

Price continues near the Upper Band → no new SELL trades

Price comes back and touches the Middle Band → strategy is reset

Price touches Upper Band again → EA can open a new SELL





Open Trade After Reset Option

OpenTradeAfterReset = true (recommended)

Trades are opened only after price resets at the middle band .

OpenTradeAfterReset = false

The reset rule is ignored.

Every time price touches the Upper or Lower Band, the EA can open a new trade — even without returning to the middle band.

⚠️ Disabling reset can significantly increase trade frequency and risk.





Summary

Upper Band → SELL

Lower Band → BUY

Middle Band → Reset control

Reset enabled = controlled entries

Reset disabled = aggressive entries

This strategy works best in ranging or mildly trending markets and can be combined with other auto strategies to create a custom hybrid trading logic.









Auto Trading — Moving Average (MA) Strategy





The Moving Average (MA) strategy opens trades based on the relationship between two moving averages: a Fast MA and a Slow MA. AZ Trade Recovery EA supports two MA-based entry modes, allowing you to choose between signal precision or trend-following behavior.





1. Cross Mode (MA Crossover)

This mode generates signals only at the moment of a crossover, making it more selective.

Entry Logic:

BUY Signal

When the Fast MA crosses upward from below the Slow MA.

SELL Signal

When the Fast MA crosses downward from above the Slow MA.

Key Characteristics:

Trades open only at the crossing point

Fewer signals, cleaner entries

Best for identifying trend changes





2. Up & Down Mode (Trend Position)

This mode is more aggressive and focuses on trend direction, not the crossover event.

Entry Logic:

BUY Signal

When the Fast MA remains above the Slow MA.

SELL Signal

When the Fast MA remains below the Slow MA.

Key Characteristics:

Trades can open as long as the trend condition is valid

More frequent signals

Suitable for strong trending markets





Summary

Cross Mode → Trade only on MA cross events (precision-based)

Up & Down Mode → Trade based on MA position (trend-following)

Fast MA reacts quicker to price

Slow MA defines overall trend direction

This strategy can be used alone or combined with other auto strategies to form a more robust trading









Auto Trading — RSI Strategy









The RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategy uses overbought and oversold levels to identify potential reversal points in the market. AZ Trade Recovery EA opens trades when the RSI reaches predefined threshold levels and uses a reset rule to avoid repeated entries in the same condition.

How the RSI Strategy Works

Entry Logic

SELL Signal

When the RSI line reaches or touches the Sell Level (default: 70 ), the market is considered overbought and a SELL signal is generated.

BUY Signal

When the RSI line reaches or touches the Buy Level (default: 30), the market is considered oversold and a BUY signal is generated.

Both the Buy Level and Sell Level can be customized from the EA inputs to suit your trading style or market conditions.





Reset Logic (Important)

To prevent multiple trades from opening repeatedly at the same RSI extreme:

After a SELL trade is opened, the EA will not open another SELL until the RSI moves back below the Sell Reset level .

After a BUY trade is opened, the EA will not open another BUY until the RSI moves back above the Buy Reset level.

This reset mechanism ensures:

Cleaner signals

Reduced overtrading

Better control during ranging markets





Summary

RSI detects overbought and oversold conditions

Trades open only when RSI touches defined levels

Reset lines must be crossed before the next trade of the same type

Levels are fully adjustable from inputs

The RSI strategy works well on ranging or corrective markets and can be combined with other strategies for stronger confirmation.









Auto Trading — Heiken Ashi Strategy





The Heiken Ashi strategy uses candle color and trend consistency to identify clear market direction and reduce noise. AZ Trade Recovery EA supports two Heiken Ashi–based entry methods, both controlled by candle color rules and a confirmation filter.





Basic Rule

Green candles → BUY bias

Red candles → SELL bias

All Heiken Ashi strategies rely on the Minimum Bar for Valid Signal setting.

This defines how many consecutive candles (starting from the current candle) must confirm the signal before a trade is allowed.

Example:

If Minimum Bar for Valid Signal = 2, then the current candle + previous candle must both be the same color.





Heiken Signal Types

1) Cross Strategy

This method looks for a color change followed by confirmation.

BUY Signal

The required number of current candles are Green

The candle before them was Red (opposite color)

SELL Signal

The required number of current candles are Red

The candle before them was Green (opposite color)

This approach helps capture early trend reversals.





2) Up and Down Strategy

This method follows trend continuation without requiring a color change.

BUY Signal

The required number of current candles are Green

SELL Signal

The required number of current candles are Red

This approach is smoother and works best in trending markets.





Heiken Ashi Inputs Explained

Heiken TimeFrame

Selects the timeframe used to calculate the Heiken Ashi candles. This can be the current chart timeframe or a higher/lower one.

Heiken Indicator Type

Choose between: Basic Heiken Ashi Heiken Ashi Smoothed

Entry logic is the same for both; smoothed version reduces noise.

Heiken Smoothed Method / Period

Parameters used only when Heiken Ashi Smoothed is selected. These control how much smoothing is applied.

Minimum Bar for Valid Signal

Number of consecutive candles (starting from the current candle) that must be the same color to confirm a signal.

Reverse Signal (Heiken)

When enabled, BUY and SELL signals are swapped.

Useful for counter-trend or experimental strategies.





Summary

Green candles signal BUY, red candles signal SELL

Two modes: Cross (reversal) and Up & Down (trend-following)

Minimum candle confirmation prevents false entries

Works with both standard and smoothed Heiken Ashi indicators

Signals can be reversed if needed

This strategy is especially effective in clean trending markets and pairs well with recovery-based trade management.









Breakout Strategy





The Breakout strategy is designed to enter trades when price breaks a key structure or level. AZ Trade Recovery EA supports multiple breakout methods, allowing you to trade volatility expansions using different market behaviors. You can select one breakout method at a time from the inputs.





Breakout Strategy Types

1) ZigZag Breakout

This method uses ZigZag swing points as dynamic breakout levels.

BUY Trade

A buy signal is generated when price reaches or breaks the upper ZigZag swing level .

SELL Trade

A sell signal is generated when price reaches or breaks the lower ZigZag swing level.

Important behavior

If the current market price is already above or below the most recent ZigZag level, the EA will automatically search for the nearest valid upper or lower ZigZag level and wait for a breakout from that level instead of entering immediately.

ZigZag Parameters

ZigZag Depth : Controls how many candles are used to form swing points.

ZigZag Deviation : Defines how far price must move to form a new swing.

ZigZag Backstep: Filters out minor swings to reduce noise.

These parameters directly affect how sensitive or smooth the breakout levels are.





2) Fractal Breakout

This method uses Fractal highs and lows as breakout reference points.

BUY Trade

When price breaks above the upper Fractal level .

SELL Trade

When price breaks below the lower Fractal level.

Important behavior

If price is already beyond the current fractal level, the EA will automatically locate the nearest valid fractal level and wait for a proper breakout before opening a trade.

This strategy is useful for clean structure-based breakouts.





3) Daily Breakout

This method trades breakouts of the previous day’s range.

BUY Trade

When price breaks above the previous daily candle high .

SELL Trade

When price breaks below the previous daily candle low.

Daily Breakout is simple, effective, and commonly used in intraday trading strategies.





4) Inside Bar Breakout

An Inside Bar forms when a candle is completely contained within the high and low of the previous candle. This indicates price compression and potential expansion.

Signal Formation

The candle that contains other candles is treated as the signal candle

A breakout occurs when price breaks above or below that candle

BUY Trade

When price breaks above the signal candle’s high

SELL Trade

When price breaks below the signal candle’s low

Inside Bar Filters

Minimum Bar In (Inside Bars)

Defines how many candles must be inside one candle to qualify as a valid signal.

Minimum Candle Range (Inside Bars)

Sets the minimum High–Low range of the signal candle.

Value 0 disables this filter.

This strategy is effective during consolidation phases before strong moves.





Additional Breakout Controls

Minimum Distance To Open Trade

Sets the minimum distance (in points) price must move beyond a breakout level before a trade is allowed.

Helps avoid false breakouts.

Extra Padding

Adds or subtracts points from the original breakout level. Positive value → Entry placed further away from the breakout level Negative value → Entry placed closer to the breakout level 0 → Trade opens exactly at the breakout level Example:

If breakout level = 1.2000 and Extra Padding = 10 points

→ Buy trade opens at 1.2010

Reverse Signal (Breakout)

When enabled, all breakout signals are inverted: BUY signals become SELL SELL signals become BUY

Useful for counter-breakout or experimental setups.







Summary

Multiple breakout styles supported: ZigZag, Fractal, Daily, Inside Bar

EA automatically adjusts to nearest valid breakout levels

Distance and padding filters help reduce false entries

Signals can be reversed if required

Works seamlessly with the recovery engine for risk control

The Breakout strategy is best suited for volatile market conditions where price expansion is expected after consolidation or structure breaks.









Auto Trading — ADX Strategy





The ADX strategy uses the Average Directional Index to decide when the market is tradable and how trades should be opened.

It works in two stages:

ADX Filter Type – decides market condition (trend or range) ADX Entry Type – decides buy or sell direction

Both settings work together to form the final trading logic.





1) ADX Filter Type (Market Condition)

This setting defines when the EA is allowed to trade.

Trade On Trending Level

The EA checks the ADX main line

When ADX is above the ADX Trending Level , the market is considered trending

Trades are allowed only during strong trend conditions

Use this mode when you want to trade momentum and directional moves.





Trade On Ranging Level

The EA checks the ADX main line

When ADX is below the ADX Ranging Level , the market is considered ranging

Trades are allowed only during sideways or low-volatility conditions

Use this mode when you want to trade consolidations or mean-reversion setups.





2) ADX Entry Type (Trade Direction)

After the market condition is confirmed by the ADX Filter Type, the EA uses the ADX Entry Type to decide whether to open a BUY or SELL trade.

D+ and D− Up & Down

BUY Signal

When D+ is above D−

SELL Signal

When D+ is below D−

This method focuses on directional dominance rather than crossings.





D+ and D− Cross

BUY Signal

When D+ crosses above D−

SELL Signal

When D+ crosses below D−

This method is more reactive and works well at potential trend changes.





No Entry Signal

The EA does not use D+ or D− for direction

Trades are opened only based on the ADX Filter Type

Direction is handled by other active strategies or settings

Use this option when ADX is intended purely as a market condition filter.





How the ADX Strategy Works Together

EA first checks ADX Filter Type

→ Is the market trending or ranging as defined by your settings? If the condition is valid, EA applies ADX Entry Type

→ Determines BUY or SELL logic (unless “No Entry Signal” is selected) If all conditions match, the initial trade is opened





Summary

ADX Filter Type controls when the EA can trade

ADX Entry Type controls how trades are entered

Can be used alone or combined with other auto strategies

Works best as a market condition filter to avoid poor trade environments

The ADX strategy is especially effective when combined with other entry systems to avoid trading in unfavorable market conditions.









Auto Trading — Ichimoku Strategy





The Ichimoku strategy uses the full Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system to identify trend direction, momentum, support/resistance, and market bias.

AZ Trade Recovery EA provides multiple independent Ichimoku-based strategies, each with its own entry and (optional) exit logic. These strategies do not interfere with one another.

You can select:

Ichimoku Strategy (For Entry) – how trades are opened

Ichimoku Strategy (For Exit) – how trades are closed (Pro version)





Available Ichimoku Entry Strategies

1) Tenkan–Kijun Cross

Entry Logic

BUY : Tenkan-sen crosses above Kijun-sen

SELL: Tenkan-sen crosses below Kijun-sen

This strategy focuses on short-term momentum changes.





2) Tenkan–Kijun Cross (Advanced)

Entry Logic

BUY when all conditions are true: Tenkan-sen crosses above Kijun-sen Tenkan-sen is above the Kumo cloud Kumo cloud is bullish

SELL when all conditions are true: Tenkan-sen crosses below Kijun-sen Tenkan-sen is below the Kumo cloud Kumo cloud is bearish



This version adds trend confirmation using the cloud.





3) Kumo Cloud Breakout

Entry Logic

BUY : Candle opens below the Kumo cloud and closes above it

SELL: Candle opens above the Kumo cloud and closes below it

Used to catch strong breakout moves.





4) Kumo Cloud Breakout (Advanced)

Entry Logic

BUY when all conditions are true: Price breaks upward through the Kumo cloud Tenkan-sen is above Kijun-sen Future Kumo is bullish

SELL when all conditions are true: Price breaks downward through the Kumo cloud Tenkan-sen is below Kijun-sen Future Kumo is bearish



Adds momentum and future trend confirmation.





5) Kijun–Price Cross

Entry Logic

BUY : Price crosses above Kijun-sen and Kijun-sen is above the cloud

SELL: Price crosses below Kijun-sen and Kijun-sen is below the cloud

Works well in established trends.





6) Chikou Span Breakout

Entry Logic

BUY when: Price crosses upward relative to the Chikou Span Chikou Span is above both Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B

SELL when: Price crosses downward relative to the Chikou Span Chikou Span is below both Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B



Uses historical price confirmation.





7) Kumo Future Twist

Entry Logic

BUY : Future Kumo turns bullish (Span A crosses above Span B)

SELL: Future Kumo turns bearish (Span A crosses below Span B)

This strategy anticipates future trend shifts.





Supporting Inputs

Ichimoku TimeFrame – Timeframe used to calculate the indicator

Tenkan-sen – Tenkan period value

Kijun-sen – Kijun period value

Senkou Span B – Senkou Span B period

Signal Bars (Ichimoku) – Which candle is used as the signal 0 = current candle 1 = previous candle

Reverse Signal (Ichimoku) If enabled, BUY and SELL signals are swapped







Summary

Multiple Ichimoku strategies are available for entry and exit

Advanced modes add cloud and future trend confirmation

Entry and exit strategies can be mixed independently

Suitable for trend trading, breakouts, and momentum setups

The Ichimoku module is designed to be flexible, allowing traders to adapt the system to different market conditions while keeping the recovery engine fully active.















