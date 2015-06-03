Greenback edges higher ahead of fresh economic reports

On Wednesday the greenback rose against a basket of other major currencies, as investors awaited the release of a series of U.S. economic reports for further indications on the outlook for second quarter growth.



Dominating a series of U.S. data due this week is Friday's payrolls report, and any signs of strength could revive dollar bulls.

USD/JPY rose 0.25% to 124.42, re-approaching Tuesday's 12-year peak of 125.05.

EUR/USD dipped 0.31% to 1.1116 after rising to a one-week peak of 1.1194 on Tuesday.

Earlier, official numbers showed that euro zone retail sales recovered 0.7% in April and were up 2.2% from a year earlier. A separate report indicated that the region’s unemployment rate fell to 11.1% in April from 11.2% in March.

Hopes that Greece will soon reach an agreement with its international lenders slightly underpinned the single currency. Meanwhile, Greece's PM Alexis Tsipras is awaited in Brussels for further talks, as the country's creditors were unimpressed by his new proposal.



Friday is a deadline for Greece to make a €305 million payment to the International Monetary Fund.

The pound declined with GBP/USD down 0.37% to 1.5286.

The British currency was under pressure after Markit data. The key Purchasing Managers Index for May fell to 56.5, down from 59.5 in April. Being well above the 50 that marks expansion, it was the weakest reading for four months. Analysts had expected the index to tick down to 59.2.



The Swiss franc was also lower with USD/CHF adding 0.29% to trade at 0.93610.

