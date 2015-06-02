Dollar drops vs yen and euro after soft factory orders data

The greenback hit session lows against the euro and the yen on Tuesday after data indicated U.S. factory orders fell for the sixth straight month in April.



USD/JPY fell 0.51% to 124.15 after the data.

EUR/USD surged 1.87% to trade at 1.1132.

The U.S. Commerce Department said factory orders declined 0.4% in April, confounding expectations for a 0.2% increase. March’s figure was revised to 2.2% from a previously reported 2.1%.

Factory orders dropped 6.4%, the sixth straight monthly decline on a year-over-year basis.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had expected orders to dip 0.1% after a slightly revised 2.2% increase in the prior month. Orders for durable goods - products meant to last at least three years - fell 1% in April. Orders for nondurable goods rose 0.2%.

The soft data spurred renewed fears over the outlook for second quarter growth after data last month showed that the U.S. economy contracted 0.2% in the first quarter.