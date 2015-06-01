EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 31.05 - 07.06: real situation for primary global reversal

Daily price was on secondary correctional movement within the primary bulish trend for the last week. The price came to inside Ichimoku cloud/kumo, and it was stopped by 1.0818 support level and started to be ranging between 1.1325 resistance level and 1.0818 support level which is near Senkou Span A line as bearish/bullish border on the chart.



If the price will cross 1.0818 support level together with Chinkou Span line to be crossing with the price so it will be real situation for primary global reversal of the price movement to final bearish market condition on daily timeframed price.



Tenkan-sen line is crossing with Kijun-sen line from above to below which is indicating the possible reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish condition on D1.

Chinkou Span line is located above the price and ready to cross it from above to below for good breakdown in the near future.

'Reversal' Senkou Span A line as the border between primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart is located below and very close the price for possible reversal it to the bearish on this week.



Next posssible support is Senkou Span A line which is the border of Ichimoku cloud and the virtual border berween the primary bullish and the primary bearish market condition on the chart

Nearest support level is 1.0818 (D1)

Nearest resistance level is 1.1206 (D1)

is on primary bullish with secondary correction:

W1 price is on bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0520 (W1) support level and 1.1466 (W1) resistance level



MN price is on ranging bearish with 1.0461 support level



If D1 price will break 1.0818 support level on close D1 bar so we may see the good possibility for the daily price to be reversed to the bearish in the week.

If D1 price will break 1.1325 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing

If not so the price will be on bullish ranging between 1.0818 and 1.1325 levels



Recommendation for long: watch close D1 price to break 1.1325 for possible buy trade

Recommendation to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.0818 support level for possible sell trade



Trading Summary: ranging



Resistance

Support

1.1325 (D1)

1.1466 (W1)

1.0520 (W1)

1.2569 (MN1)

1.0461 (MN1)





SUMMARY

TREND

: possible reversal to the bearish: breakdown