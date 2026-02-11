Satoshium EA

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Satoshium EA v1.0: Complete Feature Guide — BTC-Native SMC Trading with RL Engine

A comprehensive walkthrough of every mode, feature, and setting in Satoshium EA — the self-learning BTCUSD-dedicated Smart Money Concepts auto-trader with Q-Learning Reinforcement Learning, BTC Session Filter, Weekend Protection, and Bitcoin-calibrated parameters for MetaTrader 5.

Introduction

No Grid. No Martingale. No Averaging. Satoshium EA is a pure Smart Money Concepts trading system designed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Every trade has a fixed stop loss and a defined risk-to-reward ratio.

Important — Backtesting Does NOT Work: Satoshium EA is powered by a real-time Q-Learning Reinforcement Learning engine that adapts to live market conditions — real spreads, order flow, liquidity sweeps, and tick-by-tick BTC price action. The Strategy Tester cannot replicate these conditions:

RL Learning: The Q-Table starts empty in backtests — no learning history, no adaptive scoring

The Q-Table starts empty in backtests — no learning history, no adaptive scoring BTC Spreads: Bitcoin spreads vary dramatically across brokers and time of day — backtests use static spreads

Bitcoin spreads vary dramatically across brokers and time of day — backtests use static spreads Tick Data: BTC's unique 24/7 microstructure with weekend gaps and liquidity shifts cannot be simulated

BTC's unique 24/7 microstructure with weekend gaps and liquidity shifts cannot be simulated Session Dynamics: BTC's crypto-native session patterns (US trading hours dominance, weekend liquidity drops) are impossible to replicate in testing

How to test properly: Open a demo account with your broker, attach Satoshium EA to any chart, and let it run with live data. This is the ONLY way to see accurate performance. The RL engine needs approximately 50-100 trades to begin showing its adaptive advantage.

Bitcoin trades 24/7 — but its price action is far from uniform across the day. BTC shows clear institutional activity patterns during US trading hours, thinner liquidity during Asian sessions, and unique weekend dynamics where traditional market participants are absent. BTC also exhibits much wider structural formations, deeper FVG mitigations, and larger liquidity sweeps than forex pairs. Generic EAs designed for forex's 5-day, session-based trading are fundamentally incompatible with Bitcoin's market structure.

Satoshium EA v1.0 is purpose-built for BTCUSD. Every parameter is calibrated for Bitcoin's extreme volatility and unique characteristics: swing lookback of 60 bars (capturing BTC's wider structures), OB validity of 100 bars (BTC Order Blocks persist much longer), FVG mitigation at 60% (BTC mitigates deeper than forex's 80%), BOS confirmation requiring 3 bars (BTC's faster structural breaks), and a minimum R:R of 2.0 (capturing BTC's outsized moves). The BTC Session Filter offers three modes — ALL (24/7), US_ONLY (13:30-20:00 GMT), and ACTIVE (07:00-20:00 GMT skip Asia). Weekend Protection automatically closes positions before weekend gaps and waits for safe conditions Sunday. Extreme Volatility Filter pauses trading when BTC's ATR spike exceeds 3x normal. Optional ATR-based Dynamic Trailing adapts trailing stops to BTC's current volatility.

This guide covers every feature in detail.

Part 1: Getting Started

Installation:

Copy Satoshium_EA.ex5 to your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder (MQL5/Experts)

Restart MT5 or click "Refresh" in the Navigator panel

Drag Satoshium EA onto any chart (the EA finds your broker's BTCUSD automatically)

Enable "Allow Algo Trading" in the toolbar and EA properties dialog

The EA auto-detects your broker's BTC symbol: BTCUSD, BITCOIN, XBTUSD, BTC/USD, BTCUSD., BTC_USD, BTCUST — all handled automatically

On first load, the EA resolves your broker's BTCUSD symbol name, loads preserved stats from Satoshium_Stats.csv, loads the Q-Table from Satoshium_QTable.csv (if present), configures the BTC Session Filter, applies Weekend Protection settings, applies the selected Trading Mode, and displays the interactive dashboard.

Dashboard Overview:

Section Description Header Bar EA name, version, Trading Mode (HODL/SWING/SCALP/CUST), Entry TF BTC Status H4 bias, H1 structure, POI status, momentum, RSI, spread, volume, signal score for BTCUSD RL Status Learning phase, total trades, Q-Table entries Session Info Current BTC session mode, weekend protection status, volatility regime Stats Bar Total trades, win rate, profit/loss, Paper/Live status

Part 2: Trading Mode Presets

Satoshium EA uses BTC-themed mode names: HODL (conservative, long-term quality), SWING (balanced intraday), SCALP (aggressive), and Custom.

Parameter HODL (Conservative) SWING (Balanced) SCALP (Aggressive) Custom Entry Timeframe M15 M5 M1 User input Min Confluence Score 12+ 7+ 4 or less User input Min R:R 3.0+ 2.0+ 1.5 or less User input

HODL (M15): Maximum selectivity — only the highest-conviction BTC setups. Ideal for capital preservation.

SWING (M5): Recommended default. Good trade frequency with solid quality filter. Default score of 7 reflects BTC's standard confluence level.

SCALP (M1): Full Bitcoin scalping mode. High frequency, best combined with RL engine for rapid learning.

Part 3: Q-Learning Reinforcement Learning Engine

The core intelligence of Satoshium EA. The RL engine learns Bitcoin-specific patterns — which hours of the day BTC trends best, which POI types work for crypto, how weekend proximity affects outcomes, and which volatility regimes are profitable.

14 Features Per Signal:

Feature 1: H4 Bias (Bullish / Bearish / Neutral) Feature 2: H1 Structure (BOS / CHoCH variants) Feature 3: Entry Pattern (Pin Bar / Engulfing / Break-Retest) Feature 4: Session Code (US / Active / Asian / Off-Hours) Feature 5: RSI Zone | Feature 6: Volume Zone | Feature 7: Spread Zone Feature 8: ADX Zone | Feature 9: Hour Block | Feature 10: Day of Week Feature 11: H4 Price Zone | Feature 12: POI Type Feature 13: Symbol Category (Crypto) Feature 14: Divergence Code

Max Q-Table Size: 2,000 states Score Modifier: -4 to +4 | Adaptive Risk: 0.5x to 2.0x Learning Rate: 0.15 Min Trades Before Learning: 20 (BTC: lower threshold — single symbol, faster learning) Min Trades Per Symbol: 10 Persistence: Satoshium_QTable.csv

Learning Phases:

Exploration (0-20 trades): Collecting BTC-specific data — no modifications

Collecting BTC-specific data — no modifications Exploitation (20-100 trades): Applying learned modifiers to BTC signals

Applying learned modifiers to BTC signals Mature (100+ trades): Full adaptive — proven BTC states get +4 bonus and 2x lot

Pure MQL5. No Python, no DLL, no external APIs. Runs on any VPS.

Part 4: BTC-Native SMC Analysis (5 Layers)

All SMC parameters calibrated for Bitcoin's extreme volatility and wider structural formations:

Layer 1 — H4 Macro Trend:

EMA Fast: 50 | EMA Slow: 200 | ADX Period: 14 | ADX Threshold: 20.0

Layer 2 — H1 Market Structure (BTC-Calibrated):

Swing Lookback: 60 bars (BTC: wider structures require more lookback) BOS Confirmation Bars: 3 (BTC: requires 3-5 bars to confirm structural break) BOS Min Depth: 0.3 ATR (BTC: deeper depth requirement to filter noise)

Layer 3 — M15 POI Detection (BTC-Specific):

OB Max Age: 100 bars (BTC: Order Blocks persist much longer — 100 vs forex 50) OB Max Width: ATR*0.8 auto FVG Mitigation: 60% (BTC: deeper mitigation — 60% vs forex 80%) Liquidity Sweep Depth: ATR*0.5 auto EQH/EQL Tolerance: ATR*0.05 auto Min Pattern Size: ATR*0.1 auto

These BTC-specific values are critical: Bitcoin's FVGs often get mitigated 60% before reversal (vs 80% for forex). BTC Order Blocks remain valid for 100 bars because Bitcoin has longer memory of institutional levels.

Layer 4 — M5 Momentum (BTC-Tuned):

RSI Period: 9 (BTC: 9 vs forex 7 — slightly smoother for BTC noise) Stochastic: K=8, D=3, Slow=5 (BTC: wider for volatility) Volume Threshold: 1.5x (BTC: higher — real crypto volume is spiky)

Layer 5 — Entry Patterns (BTC-Adjusted):

Pin Bar Wick/Body: 1.8 (BTC: slightly looser — BTC often shows shorter wicks with body) Engulfing Coverage: 0.7 (BTC: accommodates BTC's volatile candles) Retest Lookback: 15 bars (BTC: retests take longer — 15 vs forex 10)

Part 5: BTC Session Filter

Bitcoin trades 24/7 — but liquidity and price action quality vary enormously by hour. The BTC Session Filter provides three modes:

BTC Session Modes: ALL — Trade 24/7 (maximum frequency, includes thin liquidity periods) US_ONLY — 13:30-20:00 GMT only (highest BTC liquidity and institutional activity) ACTIVE — 07:00-20:00 GMT (skip Asia, trade London + NY) Default: ACTIVE

ALL: No session restrictions. Trades Bitcoin at any hour, any day. Maximum signal count but includes Asian session (lower liquidity, wider spreads, more noise).

US_ONLY: Most selective. Only trades during US market hours when BTC volume peaks. Fewest signals but highest average quality.

ACTIVE: Recommended default. Skips the Asian session (00:00-07:00 GMT) where BTC liquidity is thinnest, but trades during London and New York hours. Good balance of opportunity and quality.

Part 6: Weekend Protection

While BTC trades 24/7 including weekends, weekend liquidity drops dramatically as traditional market participants and institutional desks are closed. This creates gap risk and erratic price action:

Weekend Protection: true Friday Close Hour: 22 (GMT — closes all positions Friday 22:00) Sunday Safe Open Hour: 23 (GMT — resumes trading Sunday 23:00)

When enabled, the EA automatically closes all open BTC positions before Friday 22:00 GMT and does not open new positions until Sunday 23:00 GMT. This protects against the significant weekend gaps and flash crashes that periodically occur in crypto markets when liquidity is minimal.

Part 7: Volatility Filter & ATR Dynamic Trailing

Extreme Volatility Filter:

Max ATR Multiple: 3.0 (pause trading when current bar exceeds 3x ATR)

Bitcoin is prone to extreme volatility spikes — flash crashes, liquidation cascades, and news-driven moves that can exceed normal ranges by 5-10x. When the current bar's range exceeds 3x the average ATR, the EA pauses all new entries until volatility normalizes.

ATR-Based Dynamic Trailing (Optional):

ATR Trailing: false (optional) ATR Trailing Multiplier: 0.5

When enabled, the trailing stop distance adapts dynamically to BTC's current volatility. Instead of a fixed pip value, the trailing distance is ATR * 0.5 — automatically widening during volatile conditions and tightening during calm periods. This prevents premature stop-outs during BTC's characteristic volatile swings while still locking in profits during trending moves.

Part 8: Risk Management (BTC-Calibrated)

Risk Per Trade: 1.0% Lot Mode: Fixed (default) Fixed Lot: 0.02 Min R:R Ratio: 2.0 (BTC: 2.0 vs forex 1.0 — BTC's big moves warrant higher reward) ATR Period: 14 BE Buffer: 5.0 pips (BTC: wider — covers BTC's larger spread + commission) Trailing Step: 20.0 pips (BTC: much wider — 20 vs forex 3) Trailing Start: 30.0 pips (BTC: wider start distance) TP1: 30% | TP2: 40% | TP3: 30% (larger runner for BTC extended moves) Slippage: 30 points (BTC: higher slippage tolerance)

All pip/point values are scaled for BTC's price range. The wider trailing step (20 pips vs 3 for forex) prevents premature exits during BTC's normal intraday volatility, while the higher R:R minimum (2.0) ensures each trade targets a meaningful reward relative to the wider stop loss.

Part 9: WR Boosters

Loss Cooldown: true (3 consecutive losses = 30 min pause) Anti-Correlation: N/A (single symbol) Multi-TF RSI: false (optional)

Part 10: Paper Trading

Trade Filter: ALL_LIVE / WR_GUARD / PAPER_FIRST Min WR to Live: 55.0% Min Trades Before WR Check: 5

Highly recommended for BTC. Let Satoshium EA prove itself on your broker's specific BTC execution, spreads, and swap rates before risking real capital. RL learns from Paper trades — nothing is wasted.

Part 11: Configuration Recommendations

New BTC Traders / Capital Preservation:

Trading Mode: HODL (Conservative) Risk Per Trade: 0.5% Trade Filter: PAPER_FIRST BTC Session: US_ONLY Weekend Protection: true Volatility Filter: 3.0x ATR

Standard BTC Trading (Recommended):

Trading Mode: SWING (Balanced) Risk Per Trade: 1.0% Trade Filter: WR_GUARD BTC Session: ACTIVE Weekend Protection: true RL Enabled: true

Experienced BTC Scalpers:

Trading Mode: SCALP (Aggressive) Risk Per Trade: 1.0% BTC Session: ACTIVE or ALL Weekend Protection: true (recommended even for aggressive) ATR Trailing: true RL Enabled: true

Part 12: Persistent Data

Satoshium_Stats.csv — BTCUSD win/loss statistics Satoshium_QTable.csv — Q-Learning state-action values (your BTC learning history) Satoshium_TradeLog.csv — Complete trade history with 14 features per trade

Conclusion

Satoshium EA v1.0 provides a dedicated, self-learning Bitcoin trading system:

BTC-Native Calibration — Every SMC parameter tuned for Bitcoin's extreme volatility (100-bar OB, 60% FVG mitigation, 3-bar BOS confirmation)

— Every SMC parameter tuned for Bitcoin's extreme volatility (100-bar OB, 60% FVG mitigation, 3-bar BOS confirmation) Q-Learning RL Engine — 14 features, learns which BTC setups work for your broker, lower learning threshold for faster adaptation

— 14 features, learns which BTC setups work for your broker, lower learning threshold for faster adaptation BTC Session Filter — ALL/US_ONLY/ACTIVE modes tailored for crypto's 24/7 schedule

— ALL/US_ONLY/ACTIVE modes tailored for crypto's 24/7 schedule Weekend Protection — Automatic position closure Friday, safe restart Sunday

— Automatic position closure Friday, safe restart Sunday Extreme Volatility Filter — Pauses during flash crashes and liquidation cascades

— Pauses during flash crashes and liquidation cascades ATR Dynamic Trailing — Volatility-adaptive trailing stop for BTC's wild swings

— Volatility-adaptive trailing stop for BTC's wild swings BTC Risk Profile — Higher R:R (2.0), wider trailing (20 pips), larger BE buffer (5.0 pips)

Start with SWING mode on a demo account with ACTIVE session filter and Weekend Protection enabled. Let the RL engine collect 50-100 BTC-specific trades, then refine. The more Satoshium trades Bitcoin, the better it understands your broker's BTC execution environment.

Complete ium Trading Series

Satoshium EA is part of the ium Series. Each product uses the same proven SMC + Reinforcement Learning architecture but is fully optimized for its specific asset class:

Product Asset Class Specialty Link Stratum EA Forex (20 FX pairs) OCM Currency Strength Filter, FX Only Mode, 20-pair scanning View Product | Read Guide Goldium EA Gold (XAUUSD) DXY USD Strength Filter, Kill Zone Trading, Asian Range Breakout, News Guard View Product | Read Guide Indexium EA Indices (NAS100, US30, SPX500, DAX40, UK100) VWAP Confluence, Gap Fill Engine, Opening Range Breakout, Index Correlation Guard View Product | Read Guide Satoshium EA (You Are Here) Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 24/7 BTC sessions, Weekend Protection, BTC volatility calibration View Product

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