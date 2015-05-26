BTC Flap has brought in 24-carat gold Bitcoin gifts for its customers

Nonetheless, as the company does not charge fee’s it pays all of them including PayPal//WesternUnion/MoneyGram/Bank Transfer customers will feel at home when transacting with it. BTC Flap’s Marketing Manager Jim Walsh showed his enthusiasm with their latest gift idea to the potential customers.



Additionally, he admitted that he is positive about people involved in the cryptocurrency market as according to him they are definitely welcoming a jewelry-like item engraved with the Bitcoin logo, being offered to them for doing business with BTC Flap. This he admits is perhaps for the first time that a materialized version of Bitcoin available for customers.



Jim Welsh was quoted saying: “In this way, we are offering our customers a somehow materialized version of this virtual, non-material coin. We think it’s pretty cool to put your hands on a coin carrying the Bitcoin’s logo, especially if you’re passionate about the cryptocurrencies.”



This will definitely be a good collection for those who want to savor in the memories of the digital currency. Interestingly, the press release informs that the creative team at BTC Flap has attached a special gift to each and every transaction amounting more than 10 BTC as they are offering a 24-karat gold coin with the Bitcoin engraved on both sides.



