Bitcoin News: Tax Guidelines for Bitcoin Miners, Bitcoin Ponzi Racket Busted in Thailand, and New Decentralized Video Streaming Platform Launched

Swedish Tax Authority Skatteverket had published new income tax guidelines for the local Bitcoin miners last month, which recently was unearthed in a reworded version. In the new outlines, the authority lifted much of the presumed burdens off the businesses’ shoulders by treating them like traditional tax payers. It briefly categorized Bitcoin miners into three — economic activity, employment and capital.



A first-of-its-kind decentralized video streaming platform was launched recently, offering video broadcasters an option to get paid based on pay-per-second basis. Streamium, as it is titled, is a Bitcoin-based platform that is hoping to be a cheaper alternative to Netflix.



A malicious investment firm was recently busted in Thailand over allegations of selling fake gold-backed digital currency UToken. Apparently, the Bitcoin-based Ponzi company was acting as a commercial bank, without being registered by the Bank of Thailand. There is however no mention of any victims that could have been affected by the alleged fake company.