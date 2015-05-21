Euro climbs but stays at two-week lows vs stronger greenback; Fed weighs

On Thursday the single currency was steady at two-week trough against the dollar after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting did little to alter expectations that it will hold off on raising rates until later this year.



The euro traded at 1.1137, from Wednesday’s two-week lows of 1.1061.

The dollar was supported after minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting did not change expectations that the Fed will probably wait until late this year before raising rates, after recent data indicated that the economy grew just 0.1% in the first quarter.

However, most policymakers consider economic growth will pick up after the slow start to the year and that the labor market will strengthen.

The euro was vulnerable after falling sharply in the previous three sessions amid renewed concerns over the prospects of a Greek default.

On Wednesday a Greek government official warned that Athens will be unable to make a €305 million payment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5 if a cash-for-reforms deal with its international lenders is not reached by then.

Tuesday's commentaries by senior European Central Bank policymaker Benoit Coeure weighed on the single currency. He said the central bank is planning to speed up the pace of its bond-buying stimulus program before the summer in order to avoid the "notably lower market liquidity" in late July and August.

The dollar index stayed at 95.394, having risen as high as 95.837 on Wednesday, regaining ground from a four-month low of 93.133 hit a week ago after a series of disappointing U.S. data.

Investors were now turning their attention to U.S. inflation data due on Friday and a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen for fresh indications on how the economy is performing.