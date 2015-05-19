Video Manual - Trading ABC Patterns with Market Context By Suri Duddella

Suri Duddella, 19+ years full-time Futures/Equities/Options Trader. Patterns based Algorithmic Trading. Author -- "Trade Chart Patterns Like The Pros" book.

======

Identifying chart patterns is simply a system for predicting stock market trends and turns! Well, a trend is merely an indicator of an imbalance in the supply and demand. These changes can usually be seen by market action through changes in price. These price changes often form meaningful chart patterns that can act as signals in trying to determine possible future trend developments. Research has proven that some patterns have high forecasting probabilities. These patterns include: The Cup & Handle, Flat Base, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Parabolic Curves, Symmetrical Triangles, Wedges, Flags and Pennants, Channels and the Head and Shoulders Patterns.

Suri Duddella presents his new ABC patterns research on how to detect the qualified ABC Patterns and how he finds trend and trade setups using market context. He discusses the various pattern elements like trend strength, location of the pattern, size, pattern symmetry and clarity. Suri will show how to trade ABC patterns and all its related patterns like Double Top/Bottoms, Gartleys and various other patterns with specific rules in Intraday/EOD markets. He presents price and time targets for ABC Patterns with many trading examples.







