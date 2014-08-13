Tutorial Digest - Full Metatrader 5 Overview

Name of this video is Full Metatrader 5 Overview. Some MT5 features were not explained there but, anyway - it is interesting to watch about Depth of Market feature and about other features of Metatrader 5. To make it shorter - this is very quick overview (about 10 minues) about the differences of Metatrader 5 compare with Metatrader 4 for example.











Anyway, if you are interesting in deep reserach concerning Metatrader 5 so Alain Verleyen prepared good review which may be useful for just to start with Metatrader :

For developpers.

If you want to begin to programming with MT5, here is good step-by-step guide.

If you come from MQL4, this article is a must.



A very good and easy to understand article about use of arrays.

Big news with MT5 is possibility to use OOP (Object Oriented Programming), specially we have now a Standard Library : great feature



