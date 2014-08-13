Tutorial Digest - Full Metatrader 5 Overview

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Name of this video is Full Metatrader 5 Overview. Some MT5
features were not explained there but, anyway - it is interesting to
watch about Depth of Market feature and about other features of
Metatrader 5. To make it shorter - this is very quick overview (about 10
minues) about the differences of Metatrader 5 compare with Metatrader 4
for example.
Anyway, if you are interesting in deep reserach concerning Metatrader 5 so Alain Verleyen prepared good review which may be useful for just to start with Metatrader :
- A very good article to learn how to use this site.
- For a general overview of changements and improvements in MT5 plateform, read MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- Probably the biggest revolution is in management of trades : Orders, Positions and Deals in MetaTrader 5
- Vidéo : You can now change your stoploss/takeprofit by mouse directly on the chart.
- What is "trading on closed bar" ?
- About Signals : a mini-faq by newdigital, and some interesting information from his experience.
- Your first Expert Advisor ? Do you know you can create automated trading without programming ?
- Metaquotes has too his own Cloud network to help optimize your trading strategy. You have also plenty possibilities to backtesting a strategy.
- Vidéo : How to change period (timeframe) of current chart ? MT5 have many more available timeframes. (another method to do it).
- You want to try manual trading, but you don't even an idea how ? A very good system to begin.
- If you are using Linux, it'is possible to use MT5, but with some limitations.
- Who Is Who in MQL5.community?
For developpers.
- If you want to begin to programming with MT5, here is good step-by-step guide.
- If you come from MQL4, this article is a must.
- A very good and easy to understand article about use of arrays.