What Waiting From Today Actually Costs

Same Rule, Bigger Base. That's The Whole Story By Day Four.

The rule hasn't changed since day one. Every day of waiting adds $10, flat, no matter where you're starting from. What changes is the number that $10 gets added onto, and by day four that number is already large enough to make a week of hesitation sting more than it did on day one.

Today is $60. A week from today, that's $130. Two weeks out, $200. Neither of those is a guess, it's the schedule the month is already running on.

Four Days Of Evidence So Far

Every day this week has followed the same pattern exactly. $30, $40, $50, $60, no skipped days, no surprise jump, no pause. There's no reason to expect day five looks any different. $70 is already the number to plan around.

Today's Number

$60. Tomorrow it's $70.

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Same rule as day one, just a bigger number on the other end of it now.