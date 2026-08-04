Four Days In. Today Is $60.

Still First Week, Still Well Under A Fifth Of Where The Nova Gold Rush Ends.

$30, $40, $50, and now $60. Four days, four numbers, the same $10-a-day pace holding since it started. Still inside the first week, which keeps this near the cheapest stretch the whole month has to offer.

$60 against a $330 ending price puts today well under a fifth of the final number. That gap is still wide right now. It closes a little more every single day.

The First Week Is Almost Over

Three days left before this moves into week two. Nothing changes about the mechanic once that happens, the price still climbs $10 a day the same as it has from the start, but the ratio between today's price and the end price keeps shifting in one direction only.

Today's Number

$60 right now. $70 tomorrow.

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Four days in, still under a fifth of the final price, still closing in on the end of week one.