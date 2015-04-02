Technical Analysis for USDJPY - new resistance since finding support near a key Gann level in the 118.40 area last week
2 April 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
  • USD/JPY has traded steadily higher since finding support near a key Gann level in the 118.40 area last week
  • However, our near-term trend bias is negative while below 120.60
  • Weakness under 119.50 is needed to re-instill downside momentum into the exchange rate
  • A minor turn window is eyed on Thursday
  • A close over the 61.8% retracement of the March range at 120.60 would turn us positive on USD/JPY

USD/JPY Strategy: Square

InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
USD/JPY 119.50 119.80 120.20 120.30 120.60
