Technical Analysis for USDJPY - new resistance since finding support near a key Gann level in the 118.40 area last week

- USD/JPY has traded steadily higher since finding support near a key Gann level in the 118.40 area last week
- However, our near-term trend bias is negative while below 120.60
- Weakness under 119.50 is needed to re-instill downside momentum into the exchange rate
- A minor turn window is eyed on Thursday
- A close over the 61.8% retracement of the March range at 120.60 would turn us positive on USD/JPY
USD/JPY Strategy: Square
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|USD/JPY
|119.50
|119.80
|120.20
|120.30
|120.60