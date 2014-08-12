Forex Market Anarchy: When Will It Stop?

Given the fact that the foreign exchange market is by far the largest most liquid market in the world – with around US$5.3 billion traded daily according to the latest Bank for International Settlements’ (‘BIS’) triennial survey – many day traders are not surprisingly taking up FX trading. But despite its huge size this is a market that is far from extensively regulated and that has no single global body to control it 24/7.

Spot FX, which accounts for the majority of currency trading (about 95%), is a case in point and is not regulated. By contrast, options and futures trades in FX are regulated as derivatives through the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (‘CFTC’) in the U.S. and other the relevant futures exchanges.

Banks, which are responsible for the bulk of FX trading, are nevertheless heavily regulated. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury Department pay close attention to FX markets and look for evidence of manipulation. Rightly so.

While oversight is clearly necessary to preserve market integrity and protect investors – at the both the retail and institutional level – it has not stopped some firms misrepresenting FX trading to day traders, causing some to get badly burned. Recent news of alleged rate rigging in the FX markets just adds to an intriguing mix. Regulators around the globe are scrutinizing matters but just how any action is dealt out remains to be seen.



For retail FX traders, the biggest risk of non-regulation is that of illegal activity or outright fraud. Evidencing this nearly 26,000 individuals in the U.S. lost $460 million in currency-related swindles between 2001 and 2007 . That is some financial catastrophe. The growing incidence of FX fraud led the CFTC to create a special task force back in 2008 to deal with the problem and stiff regulations were introduced in 2010 to protect retail FX traders.

In view of the FX market’s importance – where currency movements can dictate the fortunes of the largest nation to individual consumers – one might think that it should not remain a largely unregulated business. Traditionally it has been regarded as the exclusive domain of the largest banks and corporations. And, they want to keep it that way.





Recent events would appear to have dispelled this notion. However, powerful voices are working to lobby against the wholesale FX market coming under the regulatory umbrella. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (‘AFME’), an industry body, published a paper last year stressing that “unintended consequences” could result in regulating the FX market too severely under MiFID II (Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II) in Europe.

The regulatory picture is nevertheless mixed. In the UK and continental Europe, regulation is limited and leverage has few limits, with levels as high as 200:1 not uncommon. In Japan, the financial regulator reduced the maximum leverage in 2011 that could be made available to retail FX traders to 25:1 from 50:1 the year before. But it shows there is a far from uniform approach globally when it comes to this market.

Probes announced in 2013 by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) into allegations of abuse of WM/Reuters (FX) rates and also by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (‘FINMA’) of several Swiss financial institutions for possible manipulation of the FX markets do indicate a coordinated international approach to tackling FX market abuses. But again it is yet to be seen if the regulators will bear down on the alleged wrong doing. The $64 million question is can the evidence actually stack up to mount any prosecutions.

While FINMA in Switzerland revealed that they were “coordinating closely with authorities” in other countries as multiple banks around the world were potentially implicated, the FCA had at the time yet to announce plans for bringing FX under the regulatory umbrella. One can only speculate as to what action they may take.

One difficulty for the UK financial regulator is that spot forex contracts are not in themselves qualifying investments under The Financial Services and Markets Act and therefore the market abuse regime under that Act and the FCA’s Code of Market Conduct does not apply.

With FX trading volumes increasingly being driven by speculative transactions to profit from currency moves (about 87% of all trades in 2010), there are concerns these trades – especially by high frequency trading (HFT) firms using algorithms and rules-based trading techniques – may be contributing to heightened volatility and increasing the risk of huge losses for small retail traders.

It remains uncertain as to what shape better regulation of FX market will take and whether it can be policed effectively and on a global scale. Regulation of the retail FX market, which represents less than 5% of average daily currency turnover globally, is only the tip of the iceberg . But the big question remains non-regulation in the gigantic institutional FX market and if further steps will be taken to address it. The jury is certainly out on this one and the regulators globally would seem to need to work in a more collaborative and concerted manner. It’s a tough one but the regulators need to dispel any perception that they are dragging their feet.