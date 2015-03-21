Technical Pattern Analysis for USDCHF - trending near support with Dark Cloud Cover pattern
Wave Count

Technical Pattern Analysis for USDCHF - trending near support with Dark Cloud Cover pattern

21 March 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
1
589

The US Dollar found interim support against the Swiss Franc after issuing the largest daily decline in two months. Near-term resistance is at 0.9890, the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 1.0055-126 area (23.6% level, March 12 high). Alternatively, a push below trend line support at 0.9794 clears the way for a challenge of the 23.6% Fib retracement at 1.0251.

Resistance
 Support
0.98900.9794
1.0126
0.9695
1.0321
0.9428

The available trading range is too narrow to justify entering a trade on the long or short side from a risk/reward perspective. With that in mind, we will remain flat for now, waiting for price action to offer a more compelling opportunity down the road.

#usdchf, technical analysis, candlestick patterns