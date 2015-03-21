Technical Pattern Analysis for USDCHF - trending near support with Dark Cloud Cover pattern

The US Dollar found interim support against the Swiss Franc after issuing the largest daily decline in two months. Near-term resistance is at 0.9890, the 14.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 1.0055-126 area (23.6% level, March 12 high). Alternatively, a push below trend line support at 0.9794 clears the way for a challenge of the 23.6% Fib retracement at 1.0251.



Resistance

Support 0.9890 0.9794 1.0126

0.9695

1.0321

0.9428



The available trading range is too narrow to justify entering a trade on the long or short side from a risk/reward perspective. With that in mind, we will remain flat for now, waiting for price action to offer a more compelling opportunity down the road.